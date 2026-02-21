1001 Ghost, Chiller & Lovecraft Stories

This episode is a gripping high-stakes thriller that sees the Shadow racing against a ticking clock to save the entire city from a mass casualty event.

Episode Overview

Title: "The Poison Death"

First Aired: January 30, 1938

Network: Mutual Broadcasting System

Sponsor: Blue Coal

Cast & Voice Actors

The Shadow / Lamont Cranston: Orson Welles

Margot Lane: Agnes Moorehead

Commissioner Weston: Dwight Weist

Announcer: Ken Roberts

Supporting Cast: Featured various members of the Mercury Theatre troupe, who often provided the diverse voices of city officials and panicked citizens.

Episode Summary

The city is thrown into a state of absolute panic when a series of mysterious poisonings breaks out among the population. The terror escalates when the Mayor receives a threatening letter signed by none other than The Shadow. The letter claims that the vigilante is tired of being unappreciated and is now holding the city hostage for $100,000—or he will poison the entire water supply.

Lamont Cranston knows he is being framed, but he has a double mission: he must clear his name while stopping the real culprit, a deranged chemist named Gerber. As the police hunt for the renegade Shadow, Cranston and Margot Lane track the chemist to his laboratory. The climax is a desperate race to the suburbs to intercept Gerber before he can dump his lethal toxins into the main reservoir, proving that even a hero's reputation is a weapon in the hands of a madman.

Trivia & Fun Facts

Early Terrorist Trope: Historians often note that this episode is one of the earliest examples in mass media of a modern terrorist plot, focusing on an attack on public utilities rather than a simple robbery or individual murder.



Framing the Hero: This was one of the first times the radio show used the Imposter Shadow trope. It added a layer of tension because the Shadow had to evade the very police he usually helped.



Welles's Workload: At the time of this broadcast, Orson Welles was so busy with his theater company that he famously did not attend rehearsals for The Shadow. He would show up minutes before airtime and perform the script "cold," which he claimed made his reactions to the plot twists more authentic.



Surviving Audio: "The Poison Death" is one of the well-preserved episodes of the 1937–38 season, often included in "Best of Orson Welles" OTR (Old Time Radio) collections.



Credits

Research and Production Gizelle Erickson

Executive Producer Jon Hagadorn

The Shadow sourced by AcousticMonster on Internet Archive

