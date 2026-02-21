1001 Ghost, Chiller & Lovecraft Stories

Open app
Jon R. Hagadorn
Fiction
Latest episode

228 episodes

    THE HOUSE OF THE SEVEN GABLES Chapter 16: Clifford's Chamber

    2/21/2026 | 30 mins.
    Clifford's Chamber
    This chapter is the point of no return for the novel. The tension that has been building since the Judge's arrival in the previous chapter finally snaps, leading to one of the most eerie and surreal sequences in all of Gothic literature.
    In this episode, we cover the chilling events of Chapter 16. As a literal and metaphorical storm rages, the power dynamics within the House of the Seven Gables are flipped upside down in a single, silent moment.
    Credits
    Producer Gizelle Erickson
    Executive Producer Jon Hagadorn
    Music: Thanks to Sound Gallery By Dmitry Taras "Scary Horror Music"
    LibriVox recording read by: Mark F. Smith
    THE HOUSE OF THE SEVEN GABLES Chapter 15: The Scowl and Smile

    2/14/2026 | 41 mins.
    This chapter is where the slow-burn tension of the novel finally catches fire. With Phoebe gone, the "protective sunshine" has vanished, leaving Hepzibah and Clifford vulnerable to the family's most dangerous predator.
    Show Notes Summary: The Scowl and Smile
    In this episode, we break down Chapter 15, a masterclass in psychological tension and the deconstruction of a villain. With a storm brewing outside, an even darker presence enters the House of the Seven Gables: Judge Jaffrey Pyncheon.
    Credits
    Producer Gizelle Erickson
    Executive Producer Jon Hagadorn
    LibriVox recording read by: Mark F. Smith
    Music: Thanks to Sound Gallery By Dmitry Taras "Scary Horror Music"
    THE SHADOW Episode 11: The Poison Death

    2/13/2026 | 28 mins.
    This episode is a gripping high-stakes thriller that sees the Shadow racing against a ticking clock to save the entire city from a mass casualty event.
    Episode Overview
    Title: "The Poison Death"
    First Aired: January 30, 1938
    Network: Mutual Broadcasting System
    Sponsor: Blue Coal
    Cast & Voice Actors
    The Shadow / Lamont Cranston: Orson Welles
    Margot Lane: Agnes Moorehead
    Commissioner Weston: Dwight Weist
    Announcer: Ken Roberts
    Supporting Cast: Featured various members of the Mercury Theatre troupe, who often provided the diverse voices of city officials and panicked citizens.
    Episode Summary
    The city is thrown into a state of absolute panic when a series of mysterious poisonings breaks out among the population. The terror escalates when the Mayor receives a threatening letter signed by none other than The Shadow. The letter claims that the vigilante is tired of being unappreciated and is now holding the city hostage for $100,000—or he will poison the entire water supply.
    Lamont Cranston knows he is being framed, but he has a double mission: he must clear his name while stopping the real culprit, a deranged chemist named Gerber. As the police hunt for the renegade Shadow, Cranston and Margot Lane track the chemist to his laboratory. The climax is a desperate race to the suburbs to intercept Gerber before he can dump his lethal toxins into the main reservoir, proving that even a hero's reputation is a weapon in the hands of a madman.
    Trivia & Fun Facts
    Early Terrorist Trope: Historians often note that this episode is one of the earliest examples in mass media of a modern terrorist plot, focusing on an attack on public utilities rather than a simple robbery or individual murder.

    Framing the Hero: This was one of the first times the radio show used the Imposter Shadow trope. It added a layer of tension because the Shadow had to evade the very police he usually helped.

    Welles's Workload: At the time of this broadcast, Orson Welles was so busy with his theater company that he famously did not attend rehearsals for The Shadow. He would show up minutes before airtime and perform the script "cold," which he claimed made his reactions to the plot twists more authentic.

    Surviving Audio: "The Poison Death" is one of the well-preserved episodes of the 1937–38 season, often included in "Best of Orson Welles" OTR (Old Time Radio) collections.

    Credits
    Research and Production Gizelle Erickson
    Executive Producer Jon Hagadorn
    The Shadow sourced by AcousticMonster on Internet Archive
    THE SHADOW Episode 10: The Society of the Living Dead

    2/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    This episode is widely considered one of the most chilling and macabre entries in the Orson Welles era, diving deep into the realms of horror and medical suspense.
    Episode Overview
    Title: "The Society of the Living Dead"
    First Aired: January 23, 1938
    Network: Mutual Broadcasting System
    Sponsor: Blue Coal
    Cast & Voice Actors
    The Shadow / Lamont Cranston: Orson Welles
    Margot Lane: Agnes Moorehead
    Commissioner Weston: Dwight Weist
    Announcer: Ken Roberts
    The Villain: Often voiced by a guest actor from the Mercury Theatre, playing the role of a mad scientist/cult leader.
    Episode Summary
    The story plunges the listener into a nightmare of biological horror. A series of prominent citizens are falling into a state of suspended animation, a death-like trance that defies medical explanation. These victims are not truly dead, yet they are being entombed in a secret, underground sanctuary.
    The Shadow discovers that a brilliant but deranged scientist has formed The Society of the Living Dead.  By using a secret drug, he is collecting people to serve as his slaves in a subterranean empire, or perhaps to wait out a perceived coming apocalypse. Lamont Cranston must infiltrate this living tomb, risking the drug's effects himself, to pull the living dead back from the brink of the grave. The episode is famous for its claustrophobic atmosphere and the genuinely unsettling idea of being buried alive.
    Trivia & Fun Facts
    Horror Roots: This episode draws heavy inspiration from the "Gothic Horror" and "Mad Scientist" tropes that were popular in Universal Monsters films of the 1930s.

    Soundscapes of the Grave: The sound department had to work overtime to create the muffled, echoing acoustics of an underground tomb, adding to the listener's sense of unease.

    A Welles Favorite: Fans of Orson Welles often point to this episode as one of his best vocal performances, as he balances the cool logic of Cranston with the terrifying, otherworldly whispers of the Shadow.

    Suspended Animation: The concept of suspended animation was a popular pseudoscience topic in 1930s pulp magazines, often used to bridge the gap between crime fiction and early science fiction.

    Credits
    Research and Production Gizelle Erickson
    Executive Producer Jon Hagadorn
    The Shadow sourced by AcousticMonster on Internet Archive
    THE SHADOW Episode 9: Sabotage

    2/09/2026 | 27 mins.
    This episode is a pulse-pounding thriller that tapped into the pre-war anxieties of the late 1930s, focusing on industrial destruction and the vulnerability of the nation's infrastructure.
    Episode Overview
    Title: "Sabotage"
    First Aired: January 16, 1938
    Network: Mutual Broadcasting System
    Sponsor: Blue Coal
    Cast & Voice Actors
    The Shadow / Lamont Cranston: Orson Welles
    Margot Lane: Agnes Moorehead
    Commissioner Weston: Dwight Weist
    Announcer: Ken Roberts
    Supporting Players: Members of the Mercury Theatre on the Air troupe.
    Episode Summary
    A series of accidents at major industrial plants across the country suggests a coordinated effort to cripple American production. Bridges are collapsing, and factories are exploding with terrifying frequency. The authorities are baffled, as the perpetrators leave no trace and no clear demands. At least, not at first.
    Lamont Cranston suspects that a brilliant, hidden mastermind is pulling the strings of a sabotage ring. As the destruction hits closer to home, The Shadow must navigate a world of crooked foremen and hidden explosives. The tension peaks when The Shadow confronts the lead saboteur in a race against the clock to prevent a disaster that could claim hundreds of lives. It is an episode that showcases the Shadow not just as a detective, but as a defender of national security.
    Trivia & Fun Facts
    Pre-War Paranoia: Aired in early 1938, this episode reflected the real-world tension regarding foreign agents and industrial espionage that was beginning to grip the United States prior to World War II.

    Sound Effect Innovations: The sabotage sequences required the foley artists to create massive, grinding mechanical sounds and explosions that felt industrial, pushing the technical limits of live radio broadcasting at the time.

    Orson Welles' Busy Schedule: During this period, Welles was famously juggling his work on The Shadow, his stage productions with the Mercury Theatre, and various other radio appearances, sometimes arriving at the studio just minutes before airtime.

    The "Vocal" Shadow: In this episode, the Shadow's voice is used with a particularly echoing, hollow quality during the confrontation scenes to emphasize his invisibility within the cavernous factory settings.

    Credits
    Research and Production Gizelle Erickson
    Executive Producer Jon Hagadorn
    The Shadow sourced by AcousticMonster on Internet Archive
    Follow us on Social Media
    Instagram: 1001_ghost_stories
    Facebook: 1001 Ghost, Chiller, and Lovecraft Stories
    Reddit: 1001 Ghost, Chiller & Lovecraft Stories
    LinkedIn: 1001 Ghost, Chiller, and Lovecraft Stories

