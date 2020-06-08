Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsMusic
Ongoing History of New Music

Ongoing History of New Music

Ongoing History of New Music

Ongoing History of New Music

add
</>
Embed
Canada’s longest running radio documentary. Since its debut in February 1993, hundreds and hundreds of shows have aired in Toronto, across Canada and through the US.
Toronto, Canada / Podcast, Music
Canada’s longest running radio documentary. Since its debut in February 1993, hundreds and hundreds of shows have aired in Toronto, across Canada and through the US.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 224
  • The History of Power Pop
    In the beginning—and I’m talking about, say, 1955—
    8/6/2020
    23:07
  • Trying to be a Superstar in the 21st Century
    You may have noticed that the most of the biggest
    7/29/2020
    29:18
  • The Original Ramones
    Friday, August 16, 1974, was a hot summer day in N
    7/24/2020
    31:55
  • The Second Voice
    when you’re the lead singer in a band, you’re pret
    7/22/2020
    19:13
  • Good Goth: Part 2
    This is the second part of out examination of the
    7/15/2020
    17:38

Similar Stations

About Ongoing History of New Music

Canada’s longest running radio documentary. Since its debut in February 1993, hundreds and hundreds of shows have aired in Toronto, across Canada and through the US. (There’s been a lot of bootlegging which we’ll take as flattery, too.) Each week, the show looks at something from the alt-rock universe, from artist profiles to various thematic explorations. Whatever the episode, you’re definitely going to learn something that you might not find anywhere else. Trust us on this.

Station website

App

Listen to Ongoing History of New Music, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ongoing History of New MusicTorontoPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Ongoing History of New MusicTorontoPodcast
Ongoing History of New MusicTorontoPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Ongoing History of New MusicTorontoPodcast
Ongoing History of New MusicTorontoPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Ongoing History of New MusicTorontoPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free