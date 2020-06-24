Radio Logo
Hungry Girl: Chew The Right Thing!

Lisa Lillien (a.k.a. Hungry Girl) is a New York Times bestselling author and the creator of the Hungry Girl brand.
Lisa Lillien (a.k.a. Hungry Girl) is a New York Times bestselling author and the creator of the Hungry Girl brand.
Available Episodes

5 of 113
  • 111: The Target Haul Episode: July '20 Edition!
    In this episode, Lisa, Mikey, and Jamie are taste-
    7/29/2020
    29:32
  • 110: The Trader Joe's Haul Episode: July '20 Edition
    In this week’s episode, Lisa, Mikey, and Jamie are
    7/22/2020
    37:46
  • 109: The Forgotten Favorites Episode: Must-Buy Food Finds! (Retro Picks)
    In this week’s episode, Lisa and the gang are redi
    7/15/2020
    41:18
  • 108: The New Food Finds Haul Episode: July Edition!
    In this week’s episode, Lisa and the gang are tryi
    7/8/2020
    41:48
  • 107: The Lisa's Pantry Haul Episode
    In this week’s episode, Lisa, Mikey, and Jamie hea
    6/24/2020
    35:50

About Hungry Girl: Chew The Right Thing!

Lisa Lillien (a.k.a. Hungry Girl) is a New York Times bestselling author and the creator of the Hungry Girl brand. She is the founder of hungry-girl.com (www.hungry-girl.com), the free daily email service that entertains and informs hungry people everywhere. A self-proclaimed "mad scientist" in the kitchen, Lisa dishes out healthy recipes (easy & delicious ones!), tips & tricks, supermarket finds, and survival guides for real-world eating situations. She considers herself a “foodologist,” not because she has some kind of fancy degree, but because she is obsessed with food –– how wonderful it is, and how much of it she can eat and still fit into her pants. Now, Lisa is taking her taste buds to the airwaves with her BRAND-NEW podcast... Hungry Girl: Chew The Right Thing!

