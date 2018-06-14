Radio Logo
A presidential hopeful crashes his car in the middle of the night and leaves a young woman to die...
USA / People
A presidential hopeful crashes his car in the middle of the night and leaves a young woman to die...
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • The Letter
    The story of Chappaquiddick is not only about Ted
    7/19/2018
    33:37
  • Ye Shall Seek the Truth
    Peel back a layer that you think brings you closer
    7/12/2018
    50:39
  • Swept Under the Rug
    The investigation into Chappaquiddick was cloaked
    6/28/2018
    47:30
  • The Secret Keepers
    President Nixon had been in office nearly seven mo
    6/21/2018
    47:42
  • The Family Code
    Many people say you can’t understand Chappaquiddic
    6/14/2018
    50:42

About Cover-Up

A presidential hopeful crashes his car in the middle of the night and leaves a young woman to die. What transpired in the hours after Ted Kennedy’s car went over the bridge in Chappaquiddick changed the course of American history. Nearly 50 years later, everyone has a theory yet no one knows the truth. Follow the investigation and hear from those who lived through it in this series from People magazine and Cadence13.

Radio your way - Download now for free