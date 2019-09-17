Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcasts
Covert

Covert

Covert

Covert

add
</>
Embed
Covert takes listeners on a heart-pounding journey through the most dangerous military operations of all time.
Dublin, Ireland / Podcast
Covert takes listeners on a heart-pounding journey through the most dangerous military operations of all time.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Introducing: Truth vs Hollywood
    Introducing the newest Audioboom original podcast,
    6/12/2020
    14:01
  • Introducing Life's Little Mysteries
    Life's Little Mysteries is the newest Audioboom or
    3/2/2020
    12:09
  • Introducing: What Makes a Killer
    Listen to new episodes of What Makes a Killer for
    10/31/2019
    6:47
  • 12: Assault on Al-Qaeda, Part 2
    Under the leadership of Joint Special Operations C
    9/17/2019
    49:55
  • 11: Assault on Al-Qaeda, Part 1
    This is the true story of how a coalition effort b
    9/10/2019
    35:09

Similar Stations

About Covert

Covert takes listeners on a heart-pounding journey through the most dangerous military operations of all time. From the assassination of Osama Bin Laden and how two Israeli snipers foiled Syria’s plan to develop a nuclear bomb, to the real story that inspired the movie Black Hawk Down and the harrowing tale of a British Major’s escape from 2,000 heavily armed militants, you'll be brought to the front line of history’s greatest special forces missions.

Station website

App

Listen to Covert, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

CovertDublinPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
CovertDublinPodcast
CovertDublinPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
CovertDublinPodcast
CovertDublinPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
CovertDublinPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free