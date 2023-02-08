About Worship Live

About Worship Live

About Worship Live

(0)

Worship Live is a ministry dedicated and established to praise God with unceasing songs of worship and thanksgiving. The music stream on the website is a collection from many artists that gave of their time and talents. Every song is a gift to both God and to the listener. Anyone can contribute a song to the worship stream - they don’t have to be a worship leader, song writer, or even a musician…just someone with a desire to express their heartfelt praise and worship to God. Find out more at worshiplive.com.

