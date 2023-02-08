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WFIR News Talk Radio

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About WFIR News Talk Radio
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WFIR News Talk Radio, based in Roanoke, Virginia, is a leading source of news, weather, traffic, and engaging talk programming, serving the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas. As part of Mel Wheeler, Inc., WFIR is known for its comprehensive news coverage and community-focused content, making it a vital resource for local listeners.

A major highlight of WFIR’s programming is its dedicated sports coverage, including broadcasts of Virginia Tech athletics and select NCAA events. This focus on Virginia Tech sports connects Hokies fans to live game coverage and the latest updates, making WFIR an essential station for college sports enthusiasts in the area.

With popular shows like "Morning News" and "Greg Roberts Live," WFIR offers in-depth news, real-time weather, and traffic updates, ensuring listeners stay informed throughout the day. Accessible on 960 AM, 107.3 FM, and online streaming, WFIR News Talk Radio is the go-to station for news, talk, and Virginia Tech sports coverage in Roanoke and beyond.

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