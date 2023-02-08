About VOX RADIO INTERNATIONAL

About VOX RADIO INTERNATIONAL

About VOX RADIO INTERNATIONAL

(0)

VOX RADIO INTERNATIONAL is a new generation radio. An innovative multimedia project that starts from the two transmission channels, one in English and one in Italian, to extend to all the other communication channels on the network. A dynamic and well-structured website to give the right showcase to all the radio initiatives. A presence on social media that favors the quality and usability of information. Finally, a Youtube channel to provide a visual dimension to sound emotions.VOX RADIO INTERNATIONAL is mainly a Radio of Programs, without commercial breaks. All contents are carefully chosen and must meet the expected quality standards, both from a technical and an artistic point of view.The time slots not covered by Programs provide for the application of a streamlined and functional Clock, with broadcast rules that include songs in High, Medium and Low rotation, plus a series of structural appointments.The Issuer’s Mission is simple and successful in its simplicity: to provide inclusive and quality entertainment and information. Inclusion is a fundamental part of the Vox Radio International Statute; music is the true universal language, it crosses barriers and borders and unites without uniforming.The great challenge is to exhibit contents that know how to enhance diversity, a musical and cultural enrichment proposed with grace and elegance, without excess. A beautiful and heterogeneous community, without borders.VOX RADIO INTERNATIONAL wants to be “The Radio of the World”.

