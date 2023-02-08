About 103.3 The Goat

About 103.3 The Goat

About 103.3 The Goat

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103.3 The Goat, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a leading sports radio station serving the Acadiana region with a strong focus on college athletics. As part of Townsquare Media, 103.3 The Goat provides dedicated coverage of University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns games, University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) Warhawks athletics, and select NCAA events. This commitment to both local and national college sports makes it an essential source for fans in the area.



The station’s programming includes a blend of live sports broadcasts, expert analysis, and engaging talk shows like ""The Morning Goat"" and ""The Game Plan,"" keeping listeners up-to-date on their favorite teams and regional sports news. Accessible on 103.3 FM or via online streaming, 103.3 The Goat offers Acadiana sports fans a go-to destination for comprehensive coverage of ULM, Ragin' Cajuns, and NCAA action.

