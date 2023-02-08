Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsTFS RADIO
Listen to this station in the app for free:
TFS RADIO
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

TFS RADIO

FamilyCommunity Radio80s70s
TFS RADIO
Playing now
About TFS RADIO
(1)

Starting from humble beginnings in a studio above a Farm Shop, TFS has steadily grown—and we’re just getting started!

Our mission is to provide the best mix of music throughout the day, while also delivering updates on local and national news and events. We aim to highlight local charities and businesses, making TFS a go-to station for listeners across Surrey.

We feature a wide range of hits from the 70s to the latest releases, offering a fresh and unique listening experience.

Radio remains a trusted source for both information and entertainment, and we’re proud to be a part of that tradition.

Our presenters bring many years of combined experience, from commercial radio through to the BBC. With this wealth of knowledge, we're well-equipped to deliver a fresh and dynamic mix of music to our audience. Why not tune in to us today, your ears will thank you!

Station website
EnglishSurreyUnited Kingdom80s70s90s2000sFamilyCommunity Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 8:11:43 AM
A company fromMADSACK