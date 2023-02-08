About TFS RADIO

About TFS RADIO

About TFS RADIO

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Starting from humble beginnings in a studio above a Farm Shop, TFS has steadily grown—and we’re just getting started!



Our mission is to provide the best mix of music throughout the day, while also delivering updates on local and national news and events. We aim to highlight local charities and businesses, making TFS a go-to station for listeners across Surrey.



We feature a wide range of hits from the 70s to the latest releases, offering a fresh and unique listening experience.



Radio remains a trusted source for both information and entertainment, and we’re proud to be a part of that tradition.



Our presenters bring many years of combined experience, from commercial radio through to the BBC. With this wealth of knowledge, we're well-equipped to deliver a fresh and dynamic mix of music to our audience. Why not tune in to us today, your ears will thank you!

