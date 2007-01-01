Powered by RND
Radio StationsTexasBoundRadio.com
Listen to TexasBoundRadio.com in the App
Listen to TexasBoundRadio.com in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

TexasBoundRadio.com

Radio TexasBoundRadio.com
(13)
Welcome to the Texas Bound Radio Facebook Page. Here you can listen live to the Sounds of Texas on TexasBoundRadio.com.
TexasUSAClassic RockCountryEnglish

Similar Stations

About TexasBoundRadio.com

Welcome to the Texas Bound Radio Facebook Page. Here you can listen live to the Sounds of Texas on TexasBoundRadio.com. We play a Texas size mix of Top 40 Country, Classic Rock, Texas & Red Dirt Music and a blend of Classic Country.
From Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, George Strait to ZZ Top, Aerosmith, CCR to Pat Green, Gary P Nunn,Wade Bowen, Kevin Fowler to Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Hank and even Conway Twitty.
We customize the playlist in a way that keeps you boots tappin’ while playing all the music you love.
Give us a listen and we think you will agree with over 200,000 fans who say we are the Sounds of Texas.

Station website

Listen to TexasBoundRadio.com, KBDZ - Classic Rock 93.1 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

More stations from Texas

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/22/2025 - 2:46:00 AM