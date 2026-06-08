About Radio Ladinia - La Radio della Val di Fassa

About Radio Ladinia - La Radio della Val di Fassa

About Radio Ladinia - La Radio della Val di Fassa

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The programming is very varied: mainly Italian music in the

morning with past successes and a space for Ladin folkloric music of the Dolomites.



In the early afternoon the soft music and then the international hits of the last 24 months.



4.00 pm - International successes of the

60s-70s and 80s and at 17.00 the successes of international rock music.



6.30 pm - Traditional Ladin folk music of the Dolomites.



7.30 pm - Soft listening music and at 10.00 pm a special selection of rock music, jazz pop of the Ladin valleys of the Dolomites.



09.30 pm to 10.00 pm - Special selection of rock music, jazz pop of the Ladin valleys of the Dolomites.



10.00 pm - Mix of musical genres.



Saturday evening from 22.00 to 01.00 the successes of dance music from the

70s - 80s.

