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STOP Radio Network

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STOP Radio Network
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About STOP Radio Network
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The STOP Radio Network is available FREE 24/7, 365 days a year! Enjoy the latest groundbreaking programs from our feature production Thinking with Somebody Else’s Head!

Hosted by Richard Lloyd Jones and Dr. Claudia Bernhardt Pacheco, The STOP Radio Network’s feature radio show Thinking with Somebody Else’s Head features compelling conversations that explore the science of the soul emerging from the International Society of Analytical Trilogy.

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EnglishMinas GeraisBrazilTalkNews
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