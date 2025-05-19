Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Radio Stations
Shih Hsin Radio SHRS 729 AM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Shih Hsin Radio SHRS 729 AM
Campus Radio
News
Talk
Playing now
Shih Hsin Radio SHRS 729 AM
Similar Stations
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
New York City, Talk
WZRC - 1480 AM
New York City, Talk
MSNBC
New York City, Talk
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
Detroit, Talk
FOX News
New Orleans, Talk
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
Boston, Talk
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Pittsburgh, Talk
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
Chicago, Talk
KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM
St. Louis MO, Talk
WPHT - Talk Radio Philadelphia 1210 AM
Philadelphia, Talk
WCPT - Chicago's Progressive Talk 820 AM
Chicago, Talk
KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
Seattle WA, Talk
WBBM Newsradio 780 AM
Chicago, Talk
KIRN - Radio Iran 670 AM
Los Angeles, Talk
WFSX - Fox News 92.5 FM
Fort Myers, Talk
About Shih Hsin Radio SHRS 729 AM
(3)
Station website
Chinese
Taipei
Republic of China (Taiwan)
Talk
Campus Radio
News
Listen to Shih Hsin Radio SHRS 729 AM, WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Shih Hsin Radio SHRS 729 AM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Top podcasts
Who Took Misty Copsey?
True Crime
The Retrievals
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Daily
News, Daily News
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Comedy, Society & Culture
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Society & Culture, Self-Improvement
Devil in the Desert
News, True Crime
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Business, Health & Wellness, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Investing
A Twist of History
History
Chrisley Confessions 2.0
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture, TV & Film
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Ruthless Podcast
News, Politics
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Charlie's Place
Music, Society & Culture, True Crime, Music History, Places & Travel
Liberty Lost
Society & Culture, True Crime
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.21.2
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/23/2025 - 7:42:04 AM