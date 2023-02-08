About Real Wealth Radio

About Real Wealth Radio

About Real Wealth Radio

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Real Wealth Radio is the culmination of Maria Rekrut's vision to provide an independent voice for real estate investors and business owners without the high costs associated with traditional commercial media. As Maria always said, "Real Estate Investors and Business Owners need an independent voice without paying the high prices that regular commercial media has charged businesses to get their message across."



Our station offers a unique blend of content. At its core, we focus on delivering expert analysis, industry trends, and practical tips for success in the real estate market. I leverage my extensive network and personal expertise to bring listeners valuable insights on world events and their impact on business and real estate. But we're not just about business—we also feature a variety of music genres, from hip hop to relaxing tunes, providing our listeners with an enjoyable experience between informative segments.

