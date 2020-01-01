About Real Hardstyle Radio

Real Hardstyle Radio is a fast growing online Hardstyle Station since 1 February 2013. It represents the upcoming Hardstyle DJ's that have a massive list of residents. Daily there are the Request Hours, a fully automated system were the listeners choose what plays. Due to the extended knowledge of the Hardstyle scene and music, the radio daily meets hundreds of listeners in their need. Also the radio has a professional studio with weekly liveshows.