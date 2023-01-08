Skip to content
Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
News
Society & Culture
Comedy
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Radio Universal
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Radio Universal
Latin
Pop
80s
Playing now
Radio Universal
About Radio Universal
About Radio Universal
About Radio Universal
(15)
Lots and lots of glorious 80s music at online radio Universal.
Station website
Spanish
Bahía Blanca
Buenos Aires
Argentina
Latin
Pop
80s
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.23.1
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:06:29 PM
A company from
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Radio Mujer
Guadalajara, Ballads
FM Tiempo 92.5
Lincoln, Traditional music
FM Impacto 93.9
Santa Clara, Pop, Rock
FM Patagonia 95.9
Buenos Aires
Radio KLA
Mar del Plata, Pop, Talk
La Movidita
Puebla, Pop, Talk, Traditional music
Listen to Radio Universal, Radio Mujer and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Radio Universal
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Radio Universal: Podcasts in Family
Radio Universal: Podcasts in Family
Radio Universal: Podcasts in Family
Francisco cabelaris hymnkqldxo
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
More stations from Buenos Aires
More stations from Buenos Aires
More stations from Buenos Aires
The Tiny Radio
Buenos Aires, 2000s, Pop, 80s, Rock
Lu6 Radio Atlántica Latina
Mar del Plata, Latin
MetalRadio
Buenos Aires, Death Metal, Black Metal, Rock, Heavy Metal
OK FM 105.7
Latin, Pop, Cumbia, Rock
Radio mix rmx
Bahía Blanca, Hits
delta 90.3
Buenos Aires, Techno, Electro, House
Sonic.FM
Buenos Aires, Pop, Electro
Pobre Johnny 88.9
Dannemora, Rock
Dubstep
Buenos Aires, Electro
Sonomix Radio
Buenos Aires, Latin, Blues, Folklore, Rock
RADIO MUSIC 24HS
Buenos Aires, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
COSMOPS FM 1001
Caba, 2000s, 80s, 90s
Radio Rock And Blues
Buenos Aires, Blues, Rock, Jazz, Hard Rock
Remember Grooves Radio
Buenos Aires, Eurodance, 2000s, Disco, 90s
City FM Bolivia
Pop, Charts, Cumbia, Folklore
Conecta Radios
Dance, Hits, Electronica, Top 40 & Charts
Radio ONE US
Dance, Electronica, Club
La POPU FM Uruguay
Punta del Este, Latin, Hits, Cumbia
LOS40 Venezuela
Reggaeton, Pop, Charts, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio ONE Brasil
Belo Horizonte, Brazilian Music, Hits, Funk, Top 40 & Charts
City FM Ecuador
Manta, Charts
REX Radio FM
San Martin de los Andes, 50s, 80s, 70s, 60s
trebolradiojazz
Lujan, Gospel, Funk, Jazz
Radio nacional rock Lanús
Buenos Aires, Classic Rock
Radio coronel Brandsen rock de acá
Heavy Metal
Tereré Mix Online
Buenos Aires, Folklore
RADIO FM ENCUENTRO
Buenos Aires, Classical, C-Pop
Onda Fucile
Buenos Aires, Pop, 80s, Rock, 90s
Fm General Paz 96.3
Buenos Aires, Alternative, Easy Listening, Top 40 & Charts
Radio bautista argentina
Christian Music, Christian Contemporary, Rock, Heavy Metal
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
3 Takeaways™
Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Something You Should Know
Education, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
20/20
True Crime