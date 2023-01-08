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RADIO IS A FOREIGN COUNTRY

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RADIO IS A FOREIGN COUNTRY
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About RADIO IS A FOREIGN COUNTRY
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RADIO IS A FOREIGN COUNTRY is a registered 501(c)3 not-for-profit radio stream and mixtape series that exposes listeners to obscure (and mostly vintage) regional folk and pop music from the global hinterlands. Our collections feature cut-ups of international radio broadcasts (AM, FM & shortwave), field recordings, ethnographic film, vintage records & cassettes, and digital ephemera from the far reaches of the internet. Our mission is to explore forgotten and new ways of making radio and to facilitate greater access and exposure to sounds and music not sufficiently documented by industrial music curation.

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