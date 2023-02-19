Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio CRC: All the most beautiful music of Italy, topped with popular international hits; all the information, from Naples, Italy and the world.
About Radio CRC

Radio CRC: In 1973, thanks to the dream of a couple of young and enterprising lovers of the world of radio, was born an extraordinary reality, which is still alive today thanks to the listeners who daily follow the radio with affection, showing how important a radio can be in the life of a person. All the most beautiful music of Italy, topped with popular international hits; all the information, from Naples, Italy and the world; all social events, sports, customs and folklore: This is Radio CRC weblog Italy, Naples for 40 years from the ether!

