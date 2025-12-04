About The Room Since 2025 - Naples

(72)

Stay In The Room You can hear us from here.

TC Dj has been breaking sound systems all over the world for several decades, starting in its native Italy, and finally landing in Basel, Zurich, London, Naples, Italy, where it currently resides. Starting his techno campaign in the early 90s in Italy, he quickly delved into the productive side of things, and eventually managed to manage. A quick technical study, he quickly found himself handling buttons for renowned labels such as flying saucers, self records, Tcr records, neapolis records and robotics records, providing mastering, production and remixing for various labels, meanwhile building his repertoire. He has played with several djs and producers including Mark Broom, DJ Lukas, dj Du'art, dj Sasha Carassi, dj Felix Kröcher, dj Horacio Cruz, dj Danilo Vigorito, dj Murphy, dj Fernanda Martins, dj Paula Cazenave, dj Professor dj Fatima Hajji.

