RADIO AMORE NAPOLI 90.8 FM has as main objective the opening to the territory of competence through continuous information.
Italy90sElectroPopRapItalian

About RADIO AMORE NAPOLI 90.8 FM

RADIO AMORE NAPOLI 90.8 FM has as main objective the opening to the territory of competence through continuous information, promote events, collaboration with local authorities, in their desire to create a true and its synergy between the radio and the city. A "pushing" radio, interactive, attentive to what are the needs of the listener and the public to the satisfaction of his needs. This radio is a media partner of the great events in the city, the megaphone of the wonderful initiatives that affect the Campania region. The timeless hits and the hits of the moment in one big mix!

