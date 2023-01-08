About Radio Beograd 1 Радио Београд

About Radio Beograd 1 Радио Београд

About Radio Beograd 1 Радио Београд

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Radio Beograd 1, broadcasting from the vibrant city of Belgrade, Serbia, is a leading figure in the Serbian broadcasting landscape. This station is a pivotal part of the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), the public broadcasting service that caters to the entire nation, with a special focus on the capital's listeners.



Radio Beograd 1 offers a dynamic mix of programming that includes live broadcasts and a curated playlist that reflects the diverse tastes of its audience. The station is home to popular programs which combine news, music, and cultural commentary to provide comprehensive coverage of local and national events.



The station is renowned for delivering daily news, traffic updates, and weather forecasts, ensuring that listeners are well-informed about the latest developments.



Radio Beograd 1 targets a diverse audience, from young adults to older generations, offering a variety of music genres from traditional Serbian tunes to contemporary hits. Known for its professional broadcasting quality. Whether you're tuning in for the latest news, enjoying timeless music, or following live sports, Radio Beograd 1 delivers quality and entertainment directly to your radio.

