Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio Active 103.9
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Active 103.9
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Active 103.9

PopTop 40 & Charts
Radio Active 103.9
Playing now
About Radio Active 103.9
(11)

Station website
SwedishSkåneSwedenPopTop 40 & Charts
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 11:34:09 AM
A company fromMADSACK