About kakerlakenradio

We promise music that nobody whats to listen to!... just kidding! By the way, our name comes from the cockroach effect, which is the following: The fleeing motion when everybody leaves the dancefloor at a certain song. Indierock& Pop, Alternative Rock, New Wave, Punkrock, Postpunk, Electroclash, 80's, 60's, Gothrock, Synthpop, Elektrorock, Garage and more!