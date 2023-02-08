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Lakeside 88 FM

RockTop 40 & ChartsAfrican MusicIndie
Lakeside 88 FM
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About Lakeside 88 FM
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Lakeside 88 FM. Motuoapa's Community Radio Station.

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EnglishNew ZealandRockTop 40 & ChartsAfrican MusicIndie
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