About KSSU

About KSSU

About KSSU

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KSSU, based at Sacramento State University in Sacramento, California, is a dynamic, student-run radio station that reflects the creativity and diversity of the student body. Operated by Associated Students, Inc., KSSU broadcasts online, offering a unique blend of alternative music, talk shows, and campus news that resonates with the Sacramento community and beyond.



A highlight of KSSU’s programming is its dedicated coverage of Sacramento State athletics, including live broadcasts of NCAA events, making it a key resource for Hornets fans and college sports enthusiasts. Known for variety, the station features an eclectic mix of genres—from indie rock to hip-hop and electronic—alongside specialty talk programs that delve into sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.



Popular shows include student-hosted segments and podcasts like "Adventure Experiences" and "Common Ground," bringing fresh perspectives on current issues. Accessible through online streaming, KSSU serves as a creative hub for Sacramento State, offering listeners a taste of student-driven content and comprehensive sports coverage.

