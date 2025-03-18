Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
94 WIP Sportsradio
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
THREE
2
The Mel Robbins Podcast
3
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
4
The Daily
5
The MeidasTouch Podcast
6
The Joe Rogan Experience
7
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
8
Crime Junkie
9
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
10
The Telepathy Tapes
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
JUMP Ottawa
Listen to JUMP Ottawa in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
JUMP Ottawa
(5)
add
Embed
NON-STOP HITS at 106.9 FM in Ottawa and 99.9 FM in Pembroke and the Valley!
Ottawa
Canada
Hits
English
Similar Stations
The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM
Hits, Top 40 & Charts
KYW - newsradio
Philadelphia, Hits, Pop
ECO99FM
Telford, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650
Van Buren, Hits
WSBB-FM - WSB Radio
Atlanta, Hits, Talk, Pop
KMVK La Grande 107.5 FM
Dallas, Hits, Ranchera
ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Hits, Pop
BAYERN 3
Munich, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Galgalatz 91.8 FM
Tel Aviv, Hits, Pop, World
La Mejor Zacatecas
Zacatecas, Hits, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
WROR 105.7
Boston, Hits, Oldies, Pop
Veracruz Estereo
Santa Fe de Antioquia, Hits
WCMU-FM - CMU Public Radio 89.5 FM
Mt. Pleasant MI, Hits
Mixradio FM Barranquilla
Barranquilla, Hits, Reggaeton
KFXZ - Z 105.9 FM
Opelousas LA, Hits
About JUMP Ottawa
NON-STOP HITS at 106.9 FM in Ottawa and 99.9 FM in Pembroke and the Valley!
Station website
Listen to JUMP Ottawa, The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
JUMP Ottawa
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Top podcasts
THREE
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
The Daily
News, Daily News
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science, Religion & Spirituality
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
This is Gavin Newsom
News, Society & Culture
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Lucky Boy | Tortoise Investigates
Society & Culture, Documentary, True Crime
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Comedy
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
This American Life
Society & Culture, Arts, News, Politics
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The Martyr Made Podcast
History, Religion & Spirituality
Murder in the Moonlight
True Crime
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Society & Culture, Education
The White Lotus Official Podcast
TV & Film
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.11.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/18/2025 - 10:24:10 AM