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IME iRadio

FestivalDJChartsHip Hop
IME iRadio
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About IME iRadio
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IME iRadio - The Music, serves up the hottest tracks from indie artist just trying to get their music heard to mega mixes of your favorite songs. Our playlist of songs comes from the 90's to 2000's, the top 40's and indie artist. The music is what it is about from everywhere—think a world tour, but your passport’s just your headphones. We’re spinning crowd favorites and hidden indie gems, from the U.S. to Europe (yeah, we spelled it right), plus plenty from Canada—because maple syrup isn’t their only claim to fame. Hit play, vibe out, and let us know if we nailed your new favorite song. Trust us, your playlist’s about to get an upgrade.

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EnglishCaliforniaUSAChartsHip HopEasy ListeningIndieFestivalDJLocal
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