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Gen X Radio 6580

AlternativeR'n'BJazz
Gen X Radio 6580
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About Gen X Radio 6580
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70's to 2000's R&B with a Splash of Jazz and Alternative

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EnglishFloridaUSAAlternativeR'n'BJazz
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