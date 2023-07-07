Top Stations
Top Stations
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Podcast categories
After Shows
Alternative Health
Animation & Manga
Arts
Astronomy
Automotive
Aviation
Baseball
Basketball
Books
Buddhism
Business
Business News
Careers
Chemistry
Christianity
Comedy
Comedy Fiction
Comedy Interviews
Courses
Crafts
Cricket
Daily News
Design
Documentary
See all categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
Show more
🇺🇦 Новини українською
🇺🇦 Новини українською
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
Summer - Holiday
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Energy 80s in the App
(13,284)
(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Home
Radio Stations
Energy 80s
Energy 80s
Energy 80s
★
★
★
★
★
(0)
add
</>
Embed
Zurich
Switzerland
Pop
80s
German
Similar Stations
Energy 90s
Zurich, 90s, Pop
Energy Rock
Zurich, Rock
Energy WomXn
Zurich, Pop
Energy Dance
Zurich, House, Electro
Energy Love
Zurich, Pop
Radio Basilisk
Basel, Pop, 80s
diis Radio
Urdorf, Pop, Oldies, Schlager, 80s
radio1fm
Konstanz, 80s
About Energy 80s
Station website
Listen to Energy 80s, Energy 90s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Energy 80s
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
About the app
Energy 80s: Stations in Family
Energy Latin
Zurich, Latin
Energy WomXn
Zurich, Pop
Energy Big On Social
Zurich, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Energy Top 30
Zurich, Top 40 & Charts
Energy Luzern
Lucerne, Pop, Dance, Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Energy At Work
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Friends & Cooking
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Hits
Zurich, Hits, Pop
Energy Party Vibes
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Balkan Hits
Zurich, Balkan Music
Energy Zurich
Zurich, Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Energy Love
Zurich, Pop
Energy Dance
Zurich, House, Electro
Energy Rock
Zurich, Rock
Radio stations that might interest you
Top 5
1. WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2. BBC World Service
3. WSCR - 670 AM The Score
4. KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
5. 94 WIP Sportsradio
Trending
1. ZFM 106.9
2. Easy 105.3
3. WWYN 106.9 FM
4. WBHL 90.7
5. 96.7 KRAM
Popular
1. WQHT - HOT 97
2. WDJO - Oldies 1480 AM
3. WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
4. WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM
5. WLUI Big Lewie 92.9 FM