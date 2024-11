About Crim Radio

Crim Radio is dedicated to streaming independent and new rock and metal bands from around the world. Focused on the new and independent, but streaming along side the big guys. This allows for comparison between independent and signed, letting everyone know what they are missing by not catching the local scene. Working with many others that support independent bands as well as supporting the local scene, Crim Radio strives to help get those willing to work the exposure they need and deserve.