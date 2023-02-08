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About Cherry On The Rox
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You’ll hear the best Rock, Country, Soul, and everything between the mid-50s to the 21st century. Legends like Bee Gees, Elvis Presley, and Dolly Parton as well as newer artists like To Begin Anew will be in the mix.Short Description: You’ll hear the best Rock, Country, Soul, and everything between the mid-50s to the 21st century. Legends like Bee Gees, Elvis Presley, and Dolly Parton as well