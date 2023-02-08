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About Cape Town Radio
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Cape Town Radio we are the Voice of the Mother City.Cape Town Radio it’s a community Network that intentionally Empowers, Transforms & Engages Men, Women, Businesses, and Families with Wholesome Programming & the Best Music in Town. We are based in Cape Town, RSA. The Cape Town Radio core audience comprises of young, upwardly mobile men and women within the 20-45 age bracket with spillage on either side of this age group. We are the Voice of the Mother City.Short Description: Cape Town Radio it’s a Vibrant Community Network that intentionally Entertains, Empowers & Engages Men, Women, Businesses, and Families with Wholesome Programs