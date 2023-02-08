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BGX Radio | Classic Hits No Shit
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BGX Radio | Classic Hits No Shit

AlternativePopDiscoRock
BGX Radio | Classic Hits No Shit
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About BGX Radio | Classic Hits No Shit
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Keeping the classics alive is the #1 goal of BGX Radio and we welcome all who love the classics of all genres along for the ride! Go to any older song on YouTube and look at the comment section...in all likelihood you will find comments from younger people stating that they were "born in the wrong era". This says volumes. No new music - only classics. We will - in the near future - be doing live interviews and discussions on various topics and trends.

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EnglishSt. CatharinesOntarioCanadaAlternativePopDiscoRock
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