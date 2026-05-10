About Barnet Community Radio

About Barnet Community Radio

About Barnet Community Radio

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A bunch of radio presenting volunteers with a genuine passion for bringing you quality radio shows 24/7. Our experience ranges from the outright novice to ex commercial presenters. A complete range of presenting diversity. Barnet Community Radio came to life in 2015. A massive press launch catapulted BCR into the limelight and soon BCR was Barnet’s number one community internet radio station. And STILL IS! We believe in being as professional as possible. We’ve invested some serious money in our radio scheduling and playout back end system, and we feel that this makes us very unique in the way we can bring you quality sounding radio shows. We’re here for the community. Most internet radio stations cater for a global worldwide audience. We want to focus mainly on the Barnet and surrounding areas, bringing you local news and gossip, as well as local advertising and sponsorship. We provide quality presenter training for up and coming presenters of all ages. We provide full training, as well as boosting confidence needed to getting your show to air.

