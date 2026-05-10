About 92/9 FM KRXF

About 92/9 FM KRXF

About 92/9 FM KRXF

(0)

92/9 FM plays rock music from a wide array of sub-genres that includes recent releases and classic favorites from the past 5 decades. Local hosts inform you on entertainment, national/local news, PLUS give away some of Central Oregon’s biggest prizes! 92/9 FM has specialty programs throughout the week: Hwy 97 Local Music Show (Local Artists), Simmer Down with the Colonel (Reggae), Beat Lab (EDM), and Jam In Your Ear with Stacy (Jam Band).

