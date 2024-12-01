Top Stations
You're On Your Own
You're On Your Own
add
You're On Your Own ... with Andy and Tarik
More
Society & Culture
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Ep 0: What Is the Meaning of This?
Andy and Tarik try to figure out what the hell this podcast is supposed to be about. Music by David Shaw. Support him here: https://orlandogloom.bandcamp.com/album/hello-darkness-mild-friend
--------
31:07
Ep 0.1: Taking an L
Andy and Tarik chat about the value of losing. Music by David Shaw. Support him here: https://orlandogloom.bandcamp.com/album/hello-darkness-mild-friend
--------
48:43
