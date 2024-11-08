As cold weather sets in, there’s nothing better than a novel filled with magical realism and multigenerational families full of secrets to transport you - preferably to somewhere warmer. Luis Jaramillo’s The Witches of El Paso is the perfect dreamy novel to curl up with. The book follows a dual timeline, jumping between Mexico in the 1940s and present day El Paso. There’s a coven full of nun-witches, a missing daughter, some Mexican folklore – basically everything you need to weave a rich literary tapestry. Ready to hear the rest of the story? Visit www.yournextlisten.com Stay up to date with us on X, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia and @SimonAudio on FB and X and @Simon.Audio on Instagram Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
48:48
What I Ate in One Year (and Related Thoughts) by Stanley Tucci
For Thanksgiving week, we are delighted to bring you a true love letter to food – beloved actor Stanley Tucci's new memoir, What I Ate in One Year. Tucci is a true foodie, both personally and on screen in roles like Big Night. In this diary-style memoir, he conveys a year in his life through memorable meals, and each chapter is a bite-size morsel of delight.
37:30
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
This genre-bending time-travel sci-fi slash romance slash mystery slash spy thriller was a breakout hit for debut author Kaliane Bradley. It's been recommended by everyone from Barack Obama to Cosmopolitan magazine – so what's all the fuss about? Jump into this excerpt, and we are willing to bet you'll be hooked right away on this funny, sexy, twisty story.
39:22
The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave
Looking for a thrilling page-turner for your ears? Fear not – Laura Dave's brand-new book The Night We Lost Him is here. You might remember Laura Dave from her last bestseller, The Last Thing He Told Me, which was recently adapted into an Apple+ series with Jennifer Garner. Her new novel shares a lot of the same DNA – intriguing mystery, complex family relationships, and a richly drawn California coastal setting. Unlike her previous book, though, The Night We Lost Him brings in a lot of history – specifically, 50 years of family history, as the main character, Nora, digs into her father's allegedly accidental death and uncovers a shocking family secret in the process. There are a lot of people talking about this book right now – and this sneak peek will help you join that conversation!
43:59
The Third Gilmore Girl by Kelly Bishop
Emily Gilmore is one of the most complex and fascinating characters on the beloved TV series Gilmore Girls. Kelly Bishop's nuanced portrayal of Gilmore matriarch made her a fan favorite for good reason. Of course, Kelly Bishop has done much more than just Gilmore Girls. She's a trained ballerina. She has been a working actor in film, theater and television since the 1960s. She is a legend on Broadway. In this excerpt, you'll hear the first chapter of her memoir The Third Gilmore Girl, read by the amazing author herself, where she tells the story of being cast in A Chorus Line and how it changed her life forever.
Your Next Listen, from Lemonada Media and Simon & Schuster Audio, is your weekly destination for the hottest new audiobooks. We’ll be sharing a carefully curated selection each week from the best, buzziest, breakthrough titles out there, with a nice long excerpt you can really sink into. With audiobooks from authors like Laura Dave, Hillary Clinton, Meg Cabot, and even Kelly Bishop – that’s right, Emily Gilmore herself – your virtual shelves have never been fuller. And in case you’re wondering – yes – this totally counts as reading. Visit YourNextListen.com for more information on the titles featured.