The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave

Looking for a thrilling page-turner for your ears? Fear not – Laura Dave's brand-new book The Night We Lost Him is here. You might remember Laura Dave from her last bestseller, The Last Thing He Told Me, which was recently adapted into an Apple+ series with Jennifer Garner. Her new novel shares a lot of the same DNA – intriguing mystery, complex family relationships, and a richly drawn California coastal setting. Unlike her previous book, though, The Night We Lost Him brings in a lot of history – specifically, 50 years of family history, as the main character, Nora, digs into her father's allegedly accidental death and uncovers a shocking family secret in the process. There are a lot of people talking about this book right now – and this sneak peek will help you join that conversation!