ShaMarian Nia
  • Ep 215: Body Ody Ody
    Nia and ShaMarian discuss womanhood, physical health, and getting to know your body.Merch: www.yourfavoriteauntiespodcast.com P.O Box 24651 Houston, Texas 77229 Ways To Support:PayPal: paypal.me/yfaPodCashApp: yfauntiespodCashApp: $ShaMarian CashApp: $NirvinsmithCheck out some of our favorite brands:https://go.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=644832&brand=fiverrcpahttps://www.amazon.com/shop/yourfavoriteauntiespodcastMore from ShaMarian: https://linktr.ee/shamarianMore from Nia: https://linktr.ee/niadanielleFollow Our Instagram Page for Updates:https://instagram.com/yourfavoriteauntiespodKeeping Up With The Aunties:ShaMarian's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shamarianrobinson/ Nia's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/_niadanielle/
    5/3/2023
    30:15
  • Ep 214: Know Thyself
    Nia and ShaMarian share how they've come know themselves and what that means for their lives.Merch: www.yourfavoriteauntiespodcast.com P.O Box 24651 Houston, Texas 77229 Ways To Support:PayPal: paypal.me/yfaPodCashApp: yfauntiespodCashApp: $ShaMarian CashApp: $NirvinsmithCheck out some of our favorite brands:https://go.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=644832&brand=fiverrcpahttps://www.amazon.com/shop/yourfavoriteauntiespodcastMore from ShaMarian: https://linktr.ee/shamarianMore from Nia: https://linktr.ee/niadanielleFollow Our Instagram Page for Updates:https://instagram.com/yourfavoriteauntiespodKeeping Up With The Aunties:ShaMarian's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shamarianrobinson/ Nia's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/_niadanielle/
    4/26/2023
    29:45
  • Ep 213: Rejection or God’s protection?
    Nia and ShaMarian share their stories of rejection and dive into how to deal with the reality of rejection. Merch: www.yourfavoriteauntiespodcast.com P.O Box 24651 Houston, Texas 77229 Ways To Support:PayPal: paypal.me/yfaPodCashApp: yfauntiespodCashApp: $ShaMarian CashApp: $NirvinsmithCheck out some of our favorite brands:https://go.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=644832&brand=fiverrcpahttps://www.amazon.com/shop/yourfavoriteauntiespodcastMore from ShaMarian: https://linktr.ee/shamarianMore from Nia: https://linktr.ee/niadanielleFollow Our Instagram Page for Updates:https://instagram.com/yourfavoriteauntiespodKeeping Up With The Aunties:ShaMarian's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shamarianrobinson/ Nia's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/_niadanielle/
    4/19/2023
    26:38
  • Ep 212: Aunties Outside
    Nia and ShaMarian recap their exhilarating Jamaica trip!Merch: www.yourfavoriteauntiespodcast.com P.O Box 24651 Houston, Texas 77229 Ways To Support:PayPal: paypal.me/yfaPodCashApp: yfauntiespodCheck out some of our favorite brands:https://go.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=644832&brand=fiverrcpahttps://www.amazon.com/shop/yourfavoriteauntiespodcastMore from ShaMarian: https://linktr.ee/shamarianMore from Nia: https://linktr.ee/niadanielleFollow Our Instagram Page for Updates:https://instagram.com/yourfavoriteauntiespodKeeping Up With The Aunties:ShaMarian's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shamarianrobinson/ Nia's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/_niadanielle/
    4/12/2023
    38:17
  • Ep 211: What About Your Friends? Part 2
    Nia and ShaMarian share some hot takes on friendship.Merch: www.yourfavoriteauntiespodcast.com P.O Box 24651 Houston, Texas 77229 Ways To Support:PayPal: paypal.me/yfaPodCashApp: $yfauntiespodNia's CashApp: $nirvinsmithShaMarian's CashApp: $shamarianCheck out some of our favorite brands:https://go.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=644832&brand=fiverrcpahttps://www.amazon.com/shop/yourfavoriteauntiespodcastMore from ShaMarian: https://linktr.ee/shamarianMore from Nia: https://linktr.ee/niadanielleFollow Our Instagram Page for Updates: https://instagram.com/yourfavoriteauntiespodKeeping Up With The Aunties:ShaMarian's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shamarianrobinson/ Nia's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/_niadanielle/
    4/5/2023
    28:40

About Your Favorite Aunties

Join Nia and ShaMarian, your favorite aunties, as they take a fun deep dive into all things womanhood including relationships, friends, spirituality, etc. They are giving their truth and sharing their lives...auntie style!
