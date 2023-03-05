Join Nia and ShaMarian, your favorite aunties, as they take a fun deep dive into all things womanhood including relationships, friends, spirituality, etc. They ... More
Available Episodes
Ep 215: Body Ody Ody
Nia and ShaMarian discuss womanhood, physical health, and getting to know your body.
5/3/2023
30:15
Ep 214: Know Thyself
Nia and ShaMarian share how they've come know themselves and what that means for their lives.
4/26/2023
29:45
Ep 213: Rejection or God’s protection?
Nia and ShaMarian share their stories of rejection and dive into how to deal with the reality of rejection.
4/19/2023
26:38
Ep 212: Aunties Outside
Nia and ShaMarian recap their exhilarating Jamaica trip!
4/12/2023
38:17
Ep 211: What About Your Friends? Part 2
Nia and ShaMarian share some hot takes on friendship.
