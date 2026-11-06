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5 episodes
- Host Carley Thorne sits down with Sam Krochmal (Officer Billy Granger), Clark Backo (Officer Carson), and Ezra Franky (Pam Russell) to unpack Episode 4, “Dance with the Devil.” Together, they explore Carson's standout interrogation, Billy's comic charm, Ezra's role as Pam, an unforgettable threesome, behind-the-scenes stories, and reactions to the shocking Baba Yaga reveal.
- Host Carley Thorne sits down with Sam Krochmal, who plays Officer Billy Granger, to unpack Episode 3, “A Good Boy.” Together, they explore Sam’s path to his dream role, Billy’s lovable attempts at being a great cop, the disturbing fate of Logan, the mansion’s creepy hidden surveillance room, and the clues, theories, and twists surrounding Logan and Henry.
- Host Carley Thorne sits down with YAGA creator and showrunner Kat Sandler, executive story editor Nadine Bhabha, and non-writing executive producer Andrew Miller to unpack Episode 2, “The Dark Solstice.” Together, they explore Baba Yaga mythology, the unforgettable Dark Solstice party, Carrie-Anne Moss's standout performance, and the challenges of bringing YAGA's magic and mystery to the screen.
- Host Carley Thorne joins YAGA creator Kat Sandler and Blink49 Studios’ Mackenzie Donaldson for a look at the show’s journey from concept to screen. They explore its haunting musical identity, including Alanis Morissette’s “Season of the Witch,” Victoria’s Lynchian atmosphere, and behind-the-scenes details, Easter eggs, and casting stories featuring Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo, and Hudson Williams.
- Step into the strange world of YAGA with YAGA: The Official Podcast, hosted by Carley Thorne. Join the cast and creative team as they unpack each episode, explore the mysteries of Whittock County, and uncover the secrets, strange happenings, and unsettling characters that make YAGA so captivating. With behind-the-scenes stories, Easter eggs, fan theories, and more, trust no one and welcome to the coven!
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About YAGA: The Official Podcast
Step into the strange world of YAGA with YAGA: The Official Podcast, hosted by Carley Thorne. Join the cast and creative team as they unpack each episode, explore the mysteries of Whittock County, and uncover the secrets, strange happenings, and unsettling characters that make YAGA so captivating. With behind-the-scenes stories, Easter eggs, fan theories, and more, trust no one and welcome to the coven!Podcast website
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YAGA: The Official Podcast
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