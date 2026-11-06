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YAGA: The Official Podcast

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DramaFiction
YAGA: The Official Podcast
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • YAGA: The Official Podcast

    EP. 4 "Dance with the Devil" Ft. Sam Krochmal, Ezra Franky, and Clark Backo

    11/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Host Carley Thorne sits down with Sam Krochmal (Officer Billy Granger), Clark Backo (Officer Carson), and Ezra Franky (Pam Russell) to unpack Episode 4, “Dance with the Devil.” Together, they explore Carson's standout interrogation, Billy's comic charm, Ezra's role as Pam, an unforgettable threesome, behind-the-scenes stories, and reactions to the shocking Baba Yaga reveal.
  • YAGA: The Official Podcast

    EP. 3 "A Good Boy" Ft. Sam Krochmal

    10/30/2026 | 25 mins.
    Host Carley Thorne sits down with Sam Krochmal, who plays Officer Billy Granger, to unpack Episode 3, “A Good Boy.” Together, they explore Sam’s path to his dream role, Billy’s lovable attempts at being a great cop, the disturbing fate of Logan, the mansion’s creepy hidden surveillance room, and the clues, theories, and twists surrounding Logan and Henry.
  • YAGA: The Official Podcast

    EP. 2 "Dark Solstice" Ft. Kat Sandler, Nadine Bhabha, and Andrew Miller

    10/23/2026 | 32 mins.
    Host Carley Thorne sits down with YAGA creator and showrunner Kat Sandler, executive story editor Nadine Bhabha, and non-writing executive producer Andrew Miller to unpack Episode 2, “The Dark Solstice.” Together, they explore Baba Yaga mythology, the unforgettable Dark Solstice party, Carrie-Anne Moss's standout performance, and the challenges of bringing YAGA's magic and mystery to the screen.
  • YAGA: The Official Podcast

    EP.1 "The Burning Man" Ft. Kat Sandler and Mackenzie Donaldson

    10/23/2026 | 36 mins.
    Host Carley Thorne joins YAGA creator Kat Sandler and Blink49 Studios’ Mackenzie Donaldson for a look at the show’s journey from concept to screen. They explore its haunting musical identity, including Alanis Morissette’s “Season of the Witch,” Victoria’s Lynchian atmosphere, and behind-the-scenes details, Easter eggs, and casting stories featuring Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo, and Hudson Williams.
  • YAGA: The Official Podcast

    YAGA: The Official Podcast Coming Oct 23!

    10/20/2026 | 0 mins.
    Step into the strange world of YAGA with YAGA: The Official Podcast, hosted by Carley Thorne. Join the cast and creative team as they unpack each episode, explore the mysteries of Whittock County, and uncover the secrets, strange happenings, and unsettling characters that make YAGA so captivating. With behind-the-scenes stories, Easter eggs, fan theories, and more, trust no one and welcome to the coven!
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About YAGA: The Official Podcast
Step into the strange world of YAGA with YAGA: The Official Podcast, hosted by Carley Thorne. Join the cast and creative team as they unpack each episode, explore the mysteries of Whittock County, and uncover the secrets, strange happenings, and unsettling characters that make YAGA so captivating. With behind-the-scenes stories, Easter eggs, fan theories, and more, trust no one and welcome to the coven!
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