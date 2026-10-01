Who survived last episode’s ambush? The action moves to the flooded streets of New York, and a new threat… Join us for episode five of Witchpunk, a cyberpunk, dystopian science fiction drama! Experience the Manhattan floating market, now that sea level rise and storm surges have wrecked havoc on the city. If you enjoyed this episode please consider supporting us on our Patreon or Ko-Fi so that we can continue to make the audio dramas you want to hear. We would really appreciate it if you could review, rate us and/or spread the word about Witchpunk. Find us at www.citeogpodcasts.com This episode starred: Neill Fleming as Franklin Areille Skye as Alice Mike Castoro as Henry Kirsty Woolven as Roya Alexis Vandom as the Strega AI Pete Barry as Gary Peter Elliott as Dr Bob Valentina Vinci as Eve Vandel Carl Brooks as One Eye the Dominionist Priest Colette Hart as Our Lady Desiree Dagamac as the Tech Vendor Stall Vendors in order of appearance were: Alain F D’Regel Tristan Fane Keeton Jackola Jack Sloan Additional voices by Marley Joy, Jack Sloan, Scott Rampage and Alain F D’Regel Original series music by Sounds Suspect Character Art by Leonie Braddick Written, directed and produced by Sean Mulligan Editor and story consultant was Madeleine Slatford

Who is the revenant at the door? Which corporation is massing on the streets and canals of New York? Who crashed the New York net? So many questions going into the season one finale! Join us for episode six of Witchpunk, a cyberpunk, dystopian science fiction drama!We hope you enjoy this action packed episode and joins us again for season two. If you enjoyed this episode please consider supporting us on our Patreon or Ko-Fi so that we can continue to make the audio dramas you want to hear. We would really appreciate it if you could review, rate us and/or spread the word about Witchpunk. Find us at www.citeogpodcasts.com This episode starred: Neill Fleming as Franklin Areille Skye as Alice Mike Castoro as Henry Kirsty Woolven as Roya Chris Highwell as Irakis Pandora Beatrix as the Maker Radio propagandist Nick Bayliff as the young punk witch Abbie Cochrane as Jez the New Bowery Boy leader Solaria Nights as the New Bowery Boy ganger Thomas S. Dennis as the Witch Drone Colette Hart as Our Lady of Luck Mickey soldiers were Scott Rampage, Keeton Jackola and Tony Westfield Additional crowd voices by Marley Joy and Alain F. D’Regel Episode excerpts additionally featured Palmer Witt and Carl Brooks Original series music by Sounds Suspect Character Art by Leonie Braddick Written, directed and produced by Sean Mulligan Editor and story consultant was Madeleine Slatford

Hi everyone - if you need more great cyberpunk, this time cut with global mythologies, then check out this trailer for MQ Media's Project Gnosis! Available wherever you get your podcasts. The year is 2030 CE. The Earth faces tensions in the realms of the mundane and the supernatural. Organizations and individuals have answered the call to keep the balance of their world safe by preventing extremists, imperialists, and abominations from throwing the world into chaos. Follow Fei, an advanced form of jiangshi, and Riz, a werehorse vigilante, as they face a world of conflict waged by those who seek the ruin of all. Produced by MQ Media https://rss.com/podcasts/project-gnosis/

About Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

About Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

About Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story