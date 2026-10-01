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Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

Citeog Podcasts
DramaFiction
Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

    Introducing... Dustwalker (trailer swap)

    09/30/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hi everyone, we're pleased to introduce you to another show while you wait for season two!
    Dustwalker is a new science fantasy show and can be listened to on all the apps.
    Kove, a teenage mercenary, and Arius, a deceptively powerful politician, form an uneasy alliance to bring down the leader of an authoritarian theocracy. A full-cast, science-fantasy audio drama.
  • Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

    Introducing... The Green Horizon (Promo Swap)

    07/27/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hi everyone! Another great sf show to introduce you to - and Irish at that! - Paul Walsh's The Green Horizon. Give it a listen, you won't regret it!
    You can find it here on your favourite podcast app.
    Lovie Awards shortlisted sci-fi audio comedy that focuses on a na'er - do - well Irish space captain and his rag-tag crew as they traverse a war-torn Galaxy in search of fame and fortune.
  • Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

    Introducing... Project Gnosis (Trailer Swap)

    07/12/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hi everyone - if you need more great cyberpunk, this time cut with global mythologies, then check out this trailer for MQ Media's Project Gnosis! Available wherever you get your podcasts.
    The year is 2030 CE. The Earth faces tensions in the realms of the mundane and the supernatural. Organizations and individuals have answered the call to keep the balance of their world safe by preventing extremists, imperialists, and abominations from throwing the world into chaos. Follow Fei, an advanced form of jiangshi, and Riz, a werehorse vigilante, as they face a world of conflict waged by those who seek the ruin of all.
    Produced by MQ Media
    https://rss.com/podcasts/project-gnosis/
  • Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

    6. The Taking of Manhattan

    06/16/2026 | 46 mins.
    Who is the revenant at the door? Which corporation is massing on the streets and canals of New York? Who crashed the New York net? So many questions going into the season one finale!
    Join us for episode six of Witchpunk, a cyberpunk, dystopian science fiction drama!We hope you enjoy this action packed episode and joins us again for season two.
    If you enjoyed this episode please consider supporting us on our Patreon or Ko-Fi so that we can continue to make the audio dramas you want to hear. We would really appreciate it if you could review, rate us and/or spread the word about Witchpunk.
    Find us at www.citeogpodcasts.com
    This episode starred:
    Neill Fleming as Franklin
    Areille Skye as Alice
    Mike Castoro as Henry
    Kirsty Woolven as Roya
    Chris Highwell as Irakis
    Pandora Beatrix as the Maker Radio propagandist
    Nick Bayliff as the young punk witch
    Abbie Cochrane as Jez the New Bowery Boy leader
    Solaria Nights as the New Bowery Boy ganger
    Thomas S. Dennis as the Witch Drone
    Colette Hart as Our Lady of Luck
    Mickey soldiers were Scott Rampage, Keeton Jackola and Tony Westfield
    Additional crowd voices by Marley Joy and Alain F. D’Regel
    Episode excerpts additionally featured Palmer Witt and Carl Brooks

    Original series music by Sounds Suspect
    Character Art by Leonie Braddick
    Written, directed and produced by Sean Mulligan
    Editor and story consultant was Madeleine Slatford
  • Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story

    5. The Canals Of New York

    06/09/2026 | 46 mins.
    Who survived last episode’s ambush? The action moves to the flooded streets of New York, and a new threat…
    Join us for episode five of Witchpunk, a cyberpunk, dystopian science fiction drama! Experience the Manhattan floating market, now that sea level rise and storm surges have wrecked havoc on the city.
    If you enjoyed this episode please consider supporting us on our Patreon or Ko-Fi so that we can continue to make the audio dramas you want to hear. We would really appreciate it if you could review, rate us and/or spread the word about Witchpunk.
    Find us at www.citeogpodcasts.com
    This episode starred:
    Neill Fleming as Franklin
    Areille Skye as Alice
    Mike Castoro as Henry
    Kirsty Woolven as Roya
    Alexis Vandom as the Strega AI
    Pete Barry as Gary
    Peter Elliott as Dr Bob
    Valentina Vinci as Eve Vandel
    Carl Brooks as One Eye the Dominionist Priest
    Colette Hart as Our Lady
    Desiree Dagamac as the Tech Vendor
    Stall Vendors in order of appearance were:
    Alain F D’Regel
    Tristan Fane
    Keeton Jackola
    Jack Sloan
    Additional voices by Marley Joy, Jack Sloan, Scott Rampage and Alain F D’Regel

    Original series music by Sounds Suspect
    Character Art by Leonie Braddick
    Written, directed and produced by Sean Mulligan
    Editor and story consultant was Madeleine Slatford
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About Witchpunk: A Cyberpunk Story
Witchpunk is a dystopian, cyberpunk, science fiction audio drama. 22nd Century America is crumbling from relentless climate change, collapsing supply chains and recurrent pandemics. Brash cities like New New York are built inland from their flooded originals. The Mid-West is militia-controlled as civil war 3.1 plays out, and the South belongs to the extremist Dominion. Corporations struggle for ascendency while new quantum technology has leaked onto the streets and been repurposed by street witches ("Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”). Large swathes of the population have been reduced to nomadic status, migrating in their RV’s from one Park and Work to another, while the wealthy watch from the orbitals overhead. For the crew of the semi-legit landship, the Strega, it’s the first job since the death of their captain, Devereaux, and they had hoped this job would be an easy one - get the cargo from Mexico City to St Louis and a data package to flooded Manhattan. But there’s something very odd about the cargo and the strain is beginning to tell on them. Season One follows the crew of the Strega as they navigate ambushes, hurricanes, betrayals and corporate warfare, en route to old New York. What are they carrying? More importantly, have they been set up and will they make it all the way? Henry, their pilot, seeks to step up into the captain’s role while secretly still looking for Devereaux, not convinced she is dead. Alice, their combat witch, is torn between the family life she has built for herself and her need for the thrill of violence. Franklin, ex-corporate gunman, brings the firepower but is acutely aware that he is getting too old for the job. Roya, an escaped con, will join the team as their hacker, mainly because she doesn’t have any other plan to survive.
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