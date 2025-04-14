Inland Fisheries, Saugeye Production, and Stocking with Inland Fisheries Administrator Rich Zweifel and Amphibian Migration with Abby Ditomassi
Send us a textIn this episode of The Wild Ohio Podcast, we have Inland Fisheries Program Administrator, Rich Zweifel, talk about the ins and outs of producing saugeye. We're then joined by amphibian expert Abby Ditomassi who talks about the role of vernal pools in the amphibian lifecycle.
--------
1:32:51
Wildlife Diversity Conference, Lake Erie Birding Trail, Spark Birds and Skunks with Jamey Emmert
Send us a textIn this episode of The Wild Ohio Podcast, we have Ohio Division of Wildlife Avian Education Coordinator, Jamey Emmert, talk about the Wildlife Diversity Conference and the updated Lake Erie Birding Trail. We wrap up the episode chatting about skunks.
--------
1:19:05
Welcome to the podcast with Chief Kendra Wecker & Deer Discussion with Clint McCoy
Send us a textTo help kick off the very first episode of Your Wild Ohio Podcast, we have Ohio Division of Wildlife, Chief Kendra Wecker, and deer biologist, Clint McCoy.
Your Wild Ohio Podcast is a production of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. You'll hear from experts from across the state on all things hunting, fishing, and more. Join us for insights on fish and wildlife management, outdoor recreation, and conservation programs.