Welcome to Wide Open with Ashlyn Harris

“Wide Open with Ashlyn Harris” invites guests and listeners alike to open up, share their struggles and triumphs, and explore how being wide open—both on the field and in life—leads to personal and professional growth. Each episode, Ashlyn Harris leads an unfiltered conversation with an influential figure from sports, entertainment, fashion, music, or politics. Ashlyn’s unique blend of candor, vulnerability, and boldness allows guests to share the moments that shaped them and the challenges they’ve faced behind the scenes. In sports, “wide open” signifies a moment of readiness, awareness, and opportunity to make an impact. In the real world, it reflects vulnerability, honesty, and courage to face challenges with authenticity. On this podcast, “wide open” means seizing opportunities, breaking down barriers, and embracing one’s true self. Episode 1 launches next week on January 27th. We can't wait to see you there. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.