Ashlyn sits down with reality TV personality, former pro football player, and good friend, Colton Underwood. Colton surprised audiences in 2021 when he came out as gay after appearing on three seasons of The Bachelor. With Ashlyn, he talks through the process of accepting his sexuality, from being a closeted football player in locker rooms, to trying to find a wife on national television, to eventually choosing a better life and opening himself to love, marriage, and fatherhood.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:02:21
The Moment that Should’ve Broken Tim Howard
Ashlyn sits down with former USMNT goalkeeper and soccer legend, Tim Howard. Tim takes us through his life and career from his Tourette’s diagnosis, to living an ocean away from his family, to trying to make an impact in this new chapter of his life. And he asks the important question: what do you want your legacy to be?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:02:49
Welcome to Wide Open with Ashlyn Harris
“Wide Open with Ashlyn Harris” invites guests and listeners alike to open up, share their struggles and triumphs, and explore how being wide open—both on the field and in life—leads to personal and professional growth. Each episode, Ashlyn Harris leads an unfiltered conversation with an influential figure from sports, entertainment, fashion, music, or politics. Ashlyn’s unique blend of candor, vulnerability, and boldness allows guests to share the moments that shaped them and the challenges they’ve faced behind the scenes. In sports, “wide open” signifies a moment of readiness, awareness, and opportunity to make an impact. In the real world, it reflects vulnerability, honesty, and courage to face challenges with authenticity. On this podcast, “wide open” means seizing opportunities, breaking down barriers, and embracing one’s true self. Episode 1 launches next week on January 27th. We can't wait to see you there. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In sports, “wide open” signifies a moment of readiness, awareness, and opportunity to make an impact. In the real world, it reflects vulnerability, honesty, and courage to face challenges with authenticity. On this podcast, “wide open” means seizing opportunities, breaking down barriers, and embracing one’s true self.