Discussing how to be productive combining hardware and software, creative limitations he uses to get tracks made and much more besides with Ableton Live co-inventor Monolake, aka Robert Henke!

LISTEN TO THE NEW ALBUM "STUDIO": http://roberthenke.com/
WHY WE BLEEP 051: UTAH SAINTS
In which Jez & Tim of Utah Saints tell the story of how they went from DJing in Leeds to raving on primetime National Television in four months, and all the madness that entailed.

UTAH SAINTS ONLINE
Buy the anniversary record: https://utahsaints.tmstor.es/

WATCH UTAHS IN 1991/1992
What Can You Do For Me (Sept 1991): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpcNm24DpAM 
Something Good (June 1992): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXuQj1ujYoU
WHY WE BLEEP 050: TOM OBERHEIM
In which synth legend Tom Oberheim tells the story of how it all happened: From hand-making effects in his apartment in the 60's, to the golden age of the SEM, OBX and Xpanders, to the loss and renaissance of Oberheim synths.

OBERHEIM ONLINE
Oberheim.com: https://oberheim.com/ 
Tom Oberheim.com https://www.tomoberheim.com/
WHY WE BLEEP 049: ALM BUSYCIRCUITS
Discussing his amazing origin story, favourite synths and vintage effects, and much more besides with Matthew of ALM Busycircuits!

CHECK OUT ALM BUSYCIRCUITS STUFF
Buy the ALM Digiverb bundle for $10: https://busycircuits.com/digiverbs/ 
Look at their VCV versions (some free!!): https://busycircuits.com/vcv/ 
Everything ALM Busycircuits: https://busycircuits.com/ 

FURTHER READING
Here's the DK Synergy emulation Matthew suggested: https://chinenual.github.io/synergize/ 
But also check out Synergia: https://jariseon.github.io/synergia
Atari ST music guide from Zoe Blade, if you want to explore that world: https://notebook.zoeblade.com/ST_guide.html 
Laurie Spiegel Music Mouse Emulation: https://teropa.info/musicmouse/
WHY WE BLEEP 048: NICK BATT/SONIC STATE
Talking about his origin story, achieving a Top 10 hit, founding Sonic State, secrets behind synth reviewing and everything besides with the original synth webmaster and video reviewer Nick Batt!

Support Sonic State on Patreon!
▶︎ https://patreon.com/sonicstate
▶︎ https://sonicstate.com/ 
▶︎ https://www.youtube.com/@sonicstate
Why We Bleep is inspired by the mysterious, unique and amazing people behind the equipment and music that we love. It's about getting better at making music, dweebing out over music and synth technology, and to perhaps better understand where music making might be going.