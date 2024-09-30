WHY WE BLEEP 051: UTAH SAINTS

In which Jez & Tim of Utah Saints tell the story of how they went from DJing in Leeds to raving on primetime National Television in four months, and all the madness that entailed.If you enjoyed this episode,please share it!THANKS TO SPONSORS: http://signalsounds.com & https://thonk.co.uk/workshopSUPPORT THE PODCAST ON PATREON:https://www.patreon.com/mylarmelodiesUTAH SAINTS ONLINEBuy the anniversary record: https://utahsaints.tmstor.es/WATCH UTAHS IN 1991/1992What Can You Do For Me (Sept 1991): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpcNm24DpAM Something Good (June 1992): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXuQj1ujYoU Thanks to Matt Milligan for editing this episode!