#104: Tequila vs Mezcal vs Whiskey w/ The Agave Social Club

I specialize in tasting whiskey, but there is another spirit with a very similar tasting culture that folks like to talk about this time of year (just before the 5 of May) - tequila of course! In this episode, Doug Price of the Agave Social Club walks us through a tasting of mezcal and tequila, and we talk a bit about how similar the culture is to whiskey - it is all about the art, the good spirits, and the great people. If you aren't sure what type of tequila or mezcal you might want for this Cinco de Mayo, or if you love whiskey like I do and want to try something a little different, then this episode is for you! Find More Tequila Content at @agavesocialclub on Instagram, or stream the Agave Social Club podcast on your favorite podcast app! Need MORE Whiskey Noobs in your life? Support the show on Patreon: patreon.com/whiskeynoobs