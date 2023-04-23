The best podcast to learn about and enjoy whiskey. Knowledge, tips, and tricks for beginners. Reviews, stories, and entertaining conversation for ALL whiskey lo... More
#108: Bourbon vs Scotch vs Irish, ft. Smooth Ambler Contradiction
Have you heard the terms Bourbon and Scotch, and wondered what made them different from just saying "whiskey"? Maybe you know when each term is appropriate, but you don't know the relevant rules that makes each unique. In this episode, I break down the laws that make Bourbon whiskey, Scotch Whisky, and Irish Whiskey the awesome beverages that we all love, and do a full review of Smooth Ambler's Contradiction Bourbon.
5/21/2023
35:51
#107: The Best Way to Drink Whiskey
What is the best way to drink whiskey? Well, that depends on a whole lot of factors. Let's talk about some of the most common ways to drink whiskey, what to expect from them, and some of my favorite reasons for getting into the hobby
5/14/2023
37:38
#106: Whiskey Noobs Questions No. 20
What episodes of whiskey noobs you just have to listen to, tequila drinkers looking to get into bourbon, and is bourbon still bourbon if you finish it in a used barrel? These are just a few of the questions that I answer in this listener Q&A episode! If you'd like to have a question answered about whiskey, the podcast, or just my life/opinions/etc, you can submit it through Patreon to be first in line, or on my Instagram Story every Wednesday (@Whiskey_Noobs). Cheers!
5/7/2023
54:48
#105: Mint Juleps w Guest Noobs Bryce and Justin
The Kentucky Derby is less than a week away, so it is only right that we have Mint Juleps this week! This cocktail is great for those who want to taste the flavor if whiskey but haven't gotten past the burn yet. My guest noobs, Bryce and Justin, try a julep for the first time and talk all things Kentucky Derby, cocktails, and more.
4/30/2023
44:50
#104: Tequila vs Mezcal vs Whiskey w/ The Agave Social Club
I specialize in tasting whiskey, but there is another spirit with a very similar tasting culture that folks like to talk about this time of year (just before the 5 of May) - tequila of course! In this episode, Doug Price of the Agave Social Club walks us through a tasting of mezcal and tequila, and we talk a bit about how similar the culture is to whiskey - it is all about the art, the good spirits, and the great people. If you aren't sure what type of tequila or mezcal you might want for this Cinco de Mayo, or if you love whiskey like I do and want to try something a little different, then this episode is for you!
