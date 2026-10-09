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104 episodes
Girls We Love, the World of Micro-Dramas, and the Issey Miyake Montessori School Teachers10/09/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Finally, a girl week! Jodi and Nora start off the pod with a segment about girls who they are loving this week, including Saoirse Ronan, Zara Larsson, Tyra Banks, and Tom DeLonge. Then, they break down this week’s dispatch from the Montessori schools of Williamsburg and just kinda laugh at that video of David Ellison trying to act in ‘Flyboys’ that’s been going around. Next, they dive into Daniel Kolitz’s amazing feature in New York Times Magazine about the wild world of micro-dramas. Finally, they each share their personal obsession of the week.0:00 Saoirse Ronan isn’t thinking about James Bond13:22 Zara Larsson’s revolutionary outfit change21:27 Tyra Banks is reviving 'Modelland'37:47 Tom DeLonge gets emo at a baseball game40:11 Pleats Please Montessori teachers in Williamsburg50:34 David Ellison in ‘Flyboys’58:30 The world of micro-dramas1:23:19 Personal obsessionsHosts: Jodi Walker and Nora PrinciottiProducer: Sasha AshallEngineer: Adam Tarin
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Pete Davidson vs. Influencers, Martin Herlihy vs. DeuxMoi, and Pope Leo vs. AI10/07/2026 | 1h 34 mins.Court is in session! Jodi and Nora start off the pod by updating listeners and each other on Nora’s AC units and Jodi’s spiritual journey. Then, they don their robes to make decisions on who got owned in this week’s cultural matchups, including the corgis racing in the Corgi Cup, Jeremy Allen White vs. Jeff Horwitz, Pete Davidson vs. influencers, and Martin Herlihy vs. DeuxMoi. Next, they tackle how religion is handling this brave new world, from Pope Leo beefing with Anthropic to the Mormon church making sports betting and prediction markets off-limits. Finally, they share your answers to this week’s introspective question: What is your most “don’t judge me” obsession/passion/hobby?0:00 Nora’s AC units and Jodi’s spiritual journey11:00 The Usain Bolt of corgis vs. the other normal corgis17:36 Jeremy Allen White vs. Jeff Horwitz25:27 Pete Davidson vs. influencers33:43 Martin Herlihy vs. DeuxMoi41:28 Pope Leo is beefing with Anthropic51:42 LeBron James is promoting Polymarket1:04:48 Mormon church denounces sports betting and prediction markets1:12:10 Introspective questionHosts: Jodi Walker and Nora PrinciottiProducer: Sasha AshallEngineer: Remy Hernandez
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- Random episode alert! Jodi and Nora start off the pod by celebrating the winner of Fat Bear Week and discussing a couple of updates and oddities in their lives. Then, they get into the men of this week, including Guillermo on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ the Pop-Tarts Buzzballz collab (spiritually a man despite Buzzballz being woman-founded), Aaron Sorkin, Casey Affleck, Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, Mike Tomlin, and Tom Cruise. Finally, they each share their personal obsession of the week.0:00 Fat Bear Week winner6:46 Jodi’s colander method for hair drying14:37 Nora got Peacock with no ads18:31 Jet Lag: The Game Japanorama21:46 Guillermo on ‘Dancing With the Stars’25:33 Pop-Tarts–Buzzballz collab32:48 Aaron Sorkin’s diabolical tan46:35 Casey Affleck calling Chris Nolan about ‘Tenet’53:20 A Jordon update58:12 Mike Vrabel’s Patriots team is bad1:02:08 Mike Tomlin’s Minecraft city1:13:52 Tom Cruise in the spirit tunnel1:17:48 Personal obsessionsHosts: Jodi Walker and Nora PrinciottiProducer: Sasha AshallEngineer: Remy Hernandez
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- Jodi and Nora start off the pod by going through the many men of ‘Love Is Blind’ Boston and their many strange taglines. Then, they deep-dive their feelings about Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,’ her VMAs appearance, and the problem with artistic muses. Next, they sweep into SeaWorld’s romantasy zone and talk about The Cut’s fantastic essay about ‘Heated Rivalry’ fan fiction addiction. Finally, they read the one dedicated response to this week’s introspective question: What’s the saved search you check most often, or would be most excited to get a hit on?0:00 ‘Love Is Blind’ Boston cast13:19 ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’59:40 SeaWorld’s romantasy zone1:12:30 The Cut’s ‘Heated Rivalry’ fan fiction essay1:133:21 Introspective questionHosts: Jodi Walker and Nora PrinciottiProducer: Sasha AshallEngineer: Remy Hernandez
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The COVID-Cautious Lesbian Bar in Western Massachusetts, and a ‘You Can See Everything’ Trailer09/25/2026 | 1h 33 mins.This week is about two things: Local disputes and long-form journalism. Jodi and Nora start off the pod by talking through the generational divide that has set the internet on fire: To bring or not to bring an iced coffee to a job interview. Then, they discuss two different septuagenarians involved in altercations in New York this week, including a cookbook store owner sick of long lines and a woman who was positively surrounded by Tracy Anderson’s trio of standard poodles. Next, they hunker down with the biggest viral story we’ve had in a long time in the form of the Boston Globe’s coverage of the COVID-cautious lesbian bar in Western Massachusetts and the myriad main and peripheral characters involved. Finally, they react to the new trailer for ‘You Can See Everything’ before each sharing their personal obsession for the week.0:00 Iced coffee at an interview18:49 An altercation at a Harry Styles pop-up29:58 Tracy Anderson’s “vicious” poodles36:41 COVID-cautious lesbian bar in Western Massachusetts1:17:17 ‘You Can See Everything’ trailer1:22:46 Personal obsessionsHosts: Jodi Walker and Nora PrinciottiProducer: Sasha Ashall
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About We're Obsessed
Your FYP has a podcast! Every Wednesday and Friday, The Ringer’s Jodi Walker and Nora Princiotti dig into the pop culture obsessions, celebrity gossip, viral vernacular, and media crazes that are taking over your life.Podcast website
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