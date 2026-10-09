This week is about two things: Local disputes and long-form journalism. Jodi and Nora start off the pod by talking through the generational divide that has set the internet on fire: To bring or not to bring an iced coffee to a job interview. Then, they discuss two different septuagenarians involved in altercations in New York this week, including a cookbook store owner sick of long lines and a woman who was positively surrounded by Tracy Anderson’s trio of standard poodles. Next, they hunker down with the biggest viral story we’ve had in a long time in the form of the Boston Globe’s coverage of the COVID-cautious lesbian bar in Western Massachusetts and the myriad main and peripheral characters involved. Finally, they react to the new trailer for ‘You Can See Everything’ before each sharing their personal obsession for the week.0:00 Iced coffee at an interview18:49 An altercation at a Harry Styles pop-up29:58 Tracy Anderson’s “vicious” poodles36:41 COVID-cautious lesbian bar in Western Massachusetts1:17:17 ‘You Can See Everything’ trailer1:22:46 Personal obsessionsHosts: Jodi Walker and Nora PrinciottiProducer: Sasha Ashall

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