Waterproof Records with Jacob Givens

Ep. 30 - Faith No More - The Real Thing

What is It?! It's IT! In 1990, and for many years since, a lot of us ponder this confusing question until we and just give in and sing along to Faith No More's "Epic." I remember watching MTV and seeing the music video for the first time as Mike Patton jumped around in the rain, a fish flopped on the ground and a piano exploded-- but there was something about this band's sound that was hard to define. Was it rock or rap? It was metal but it was funky. Right before alternative rock became the mainstream, The Real Thing came from out of nowhere (see what I did there) and forged a path of genre splicing and unpredictable album choices. In a lot of ways, The Real Thing walked so that Angel Dust could run...