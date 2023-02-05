Waterproof Records with Jacob Givens

Waterproof Records are your unsinkable tunes from the past, present and future. Join comedian and storyteller Jacob Givens as he takes you back in time to those... More
Ep. 34 - Nine Inch Nails - Pretty Hate Machine
Before you'd see an NIN patch sewn on the backpack of every scowling teenager dressed in black, Trent Reznor crafted Pretty Hate Machine during his off-hours at a recording studio in Cleveland where he worked in the late 1980s. After my first listen, I remember feeling drawn in by the angsty lyrics, eerie synths with grinding guitars and unique panning beats. Join me this week on Waterproof Records as we reminisce about this monumental album that made us all feel a little less alone.
Ep. 33 - Brian Vander Ark from The Verve Pipe
"For the life of me I cannot remember, What made us think that we were wise and we'd never compromise..."
Sing it with me! We all know that song by heart and so does my guest this week, Brian Vander Ark, who is the lead singer and songwriter of the band The Verve Pipe. I was delighted to welcome Brian on the show this week to learn about his prolific career as a singer/songwriter, discover what he considers his 'waterproof record' from childhood, and what does Brian mean when he says WWSBJJD?!
Ep. 32 - Chris Traynor from Bush, Helmet, and Orange 9mm
After a few social media messages and a winning game of rock puns, Chris Traynor and I became friends... so I was thrilled when he agreed to come on Waterproof Records and talk about his impressive career as the guitarist for bands like Orange 9mm, Helmet, and now Bush, where he has played lead guitar since 2001. Chris shares stories about his early days playing guitar as a kid, some of the songs and albums that inspired his style, and the journey that lead him to rocking on stage alongside Gavin Rossdale for nearly two decades.
Ep. 31 - Kate Bush’s The Dreaming with Allison Scagliotti
When I first met Allison Scagliotti, we were playing guitars at a music event in Los Angeles where we became fast friends. Shortly after I would learn about her acting career where she is best known for roles in Drake & Josh, Warehouse 13, and Stitchers, but I knew Allison as a musician first. So when I asked her to to be a guest on the show, Allison chose Kate Bush's 'The Dreaming,' as her most influential album of all time! This experimental and uncommercial fourth album from the iconic English singer continues to inspire Allison's creative journey to this day including her musical concept project, La Femme Pendu.
Ep. 30 - Faith No More - The Real Thing
What is It?! It's IT! In 1990, and for many years since, a lot of us ponder this confusing question until we and just give in and sing along to Faith No More's "Epic." I remember watching MTV and seeing the music video for the first time as Mike Patton jumped around in the rain, a fish flopped on the ground and a piano exploded-- but there was something about this band's sound that was hard to define. Was it rock or rap? It was metal but it was funky. Right before alternative rock became the mainstream, The Real Thing came from out of nowhere (see what I did there) and forged a path of genre splicing and unpredictable album choices. In a lot of ways, The Real Thing walked so that Angel Dust could run...
