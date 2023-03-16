Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
GovernmentReligion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture
  • Episode Three: "Tenacious" with Rob Boston
    When you consider how many laws and exemptions accommodate Christian Nationalists, and the militancy with which they fight to impose their extremist vision of America – from White supremacy to homophobia to vicious attacks on women’s healthcare – it’s not a stretch to see the battle lost. Thankfully, we have organizations like Americans United for Separation of Church and State litigating and lobbying on behalf of all American citizens of all beliefs.At their Summit for Religious Freedom last weekend in Washington, DC, hundreds gathered (including the entire Unreasonable team!), from faith leaders to atheists, from college-aged to seasoned activists, all working on the front lines to save our country from going the way of full-on theocracy. AU's senior advisor Rob Boston recaps the event with us. 
    4/27/2023
    47:56
  • Episode Two: "A Constant Battle" with Mikey Weinstein
    For nearly 20 years, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation has been on the front lines of calling out and litigating Christian Nationalism and religious indoctrination in the U.S. military. David and Christina talk to its founder, Mikey Weinstein, and his report from the field clearly illustrates America’s strong-armed bend towards theocracy. “It’s not a problem or an issue or a challenge,” he says. “It’s a national security threat.”
    4/13/2023
    38:22
  • Episode One: "Follow the Money" with Nina Burleigh
    David and Christina go deep diving into the dark money world of Christian Nationalism and right-wing extremism, with journalist and best-selling author, Nina Burleigh. 
    3/30/2023
    46:19
  • Pilot: Unreasonable's Origin Story
    In our launch episode, David and Christina (and special guest, Bennett!) lay the groundwork for what’s to come. A deep dive into the role faith plays in politics, a shallow dive into our personalities, and a primer on what to expect in episodes to come. Added bonus: this week’s to-do.
    3/16/2023
    40:24

Nearly one-third of America’s voting electorate report no religious affiliation. Yet atheism, agnosticism, and simple religious non-affiliation remain the final taboo in U.S. politics. Along with journalists, academics, politicians, entertainers, activists and theologians, hosts David Brown and Christina Iacono break down that wall of silence by providing a bullhorn for all non-faith voters (as well as religious voters concerned with the Church’s political influence) in order to preserve the rights of all Americans and reinstate the long-held separation of Church and State that ensures it. Is that really so unreasonable?
