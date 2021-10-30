In this episode, Josh Carter warns of America's Democracy in peril and compares January 6, 1981, to January 6, 2001, to January 6, 2021. Josh recalls the time when his grandfather Jimmy Carter almost had an election stolen from him. America's Democracy is in crisis and Josh shares his view on our narrow path forward.

In this episode, Josh Carter discusses The 2022 Carter Center Weekend. Josh delivers a report on the first post-COVID Carter Center Weekend. He focuses on the Carter Center's work in alleviating risks from Trachoma and the eradication efforts of the Guinea Worm.

In this episode, Josh Carter tells the story of accepting the honor of the naming of Carter Hall at the United States Naval Academy on behalf of his grandfather Jimmy Carter, and his grandfather's reaction to this honor.

About Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

President Jimmy Carter’s grandson Josh Carter talks about his life as Jimmy Carter’s grandson, the lessons he learned from his grandparents, and how his family shaped his view of America. President Jimmy Carter opened his inaugural address to the nation with a charge from his high school teacher Miss Julia Coleman. She told her students that ”We must adjust to changing times while holding on to unchanging principles.” Today, the world is changing more rapidly than at any other time in our history. In his podcast Unchanging Principles, Josh Carter discusses the history and preservation of proudly held American values, such as democracy, fairness, and a commitment to human rights.