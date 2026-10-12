Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

President Jimmy Carter’s grandson Josh Carter talks about his life as Jimmy Carter’s grandson, the lessons he learned from his grandparents, and how his family shaped his view of America. President Jimmy Carter opened his inaugural address to the nation with a charge from his high school teacher Miss Julia Coleman.

She told her students that ”We must adjust to changing times while holding on to unchanging principles.” Today, the world is changing more rapidly than at any other time in our history. In his podcast Unchanging Principles, Josh Carter discusses the history and preservation of proudly held American values, such as democracy, fairness, and a commitment to human rights.