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Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

Josh Carter
GovernmentHistory
Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

    Episode 15 - USNA Jimmy Carter Bust Dedication

    10/12/2026 | 16 mins.
    Josh Carter shares his audio and thoughts of his speech honoring Jimmy Carter's Bust Dedication at the United States Naval Academy at Carter Hall.

    Vote for Unchanging Principles Signal Award at unchangingprinciples.com/vote
  • Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

    Episode 14 - Jimmy Carter - 1924-2024

    12/30/2025 | 42 mins.
    One year ago today, I lost my grandfather, Jimmy Carter. In this episode, I reflect on my grandfather's life and the lessons he taught me.
  • Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

    Episode 13 - Jimmy Carter 100

    10/12/2024 | 45 mins.
    In this episode, Josh Carter celebrates his grandfather Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday!
  • Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

    Episode 12 - The VEO-IBD Foundation

    09/14/2024 | 28 mins.
    In this episode, Josh Carter talks about his son's rare disease and the foundation he and his wife started. The VEO-IBD Foundation helps parents and caregivers of children dealing with this difficult disease. Visit veo-ibd.org
  • Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter

    Episode 11 - Rosalynn Carter

    11/20/2023 | 9 mins.
    In this episode, Josh Carter reacts to the news of his grandmother's passing, his involvement with the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, and tells his favorite story about his son entertaining his grandparents.
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About Unchanging Principles by Josh Carter
President Jimmy Carter’s grandson Josh Carter talks about his life as Jimmy Carter’s grandson, the lessons he learned from his grandparents, and how his family shaped his view of America. President Jimmy Carter opened his inaugural address to the nation with a charge from his high school teacher Miss Julia Coleman. She told her students that ”We must adjust to changing times while holding on to unchanging principles.” Today, the world is changing more rapidly than at any other time in our history. In his podcast Unchanging Principles, Josh Carter discusses the history and preservation of proudly held American values, such as democracy, fairness, and a commitment to human rights.
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