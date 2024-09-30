Under the First Crypto President, What Will Regulation of the Industry Look Like? - Ep. 747

Under the First Crypto President, What Will Regulation of the Industry Look Like? - Ep. 747

With Paul Atkins as the incoming SEC Chair, David Sacks as the AI & Crypto Czar, and potential CFTC leadership changes, the Trump administration is signaling a major shift for crypto, AI, and financial regulation. Guests Mike Selig and Jake Chervinsky break down what this means for token launches, enforcement actions, inter-agency collaboration, and the fate of Operation Chokepoint 2.0. Could this mark the end of the U.S.'s regulatory hostility toward innovation? Show highlights: 02:18-What changes to expect under an Atkins-led SEC 08:58-Who could lead the SEC in the period between Gensler resigning and Atkins assuming 11:54-Whether the Democrats will nominate SEC Commissioner Crenshaw again 15:50-Elizabeth Warren's influence on the non-Republican SEC commissioner picks 23:39-Whether Atkins' leadership at the SEC might shift crypto regulation away from aggressive enforcement 28:26-Whether Gensler's recent promotion of people in enforcement roles will further his SEC's regulation-by-enforcement strategy 38:52-Whether the SEC and Coinbase will reach a settlement 41:47-Why Mike and Jake think it's not likely that the SEC will pursue litigation in the Ripple case 46:03-How the SEC might clarify securities laws around token sales, airdrops, and exemptions 55:14-Whether Atkins' leadership could fast-track Hester Peirce's Safe Harbor 59:53-How the CFTC's potential lead on crypto regulation might redefine how it splits duties with the SEC 1:03:03-Whether it even makes sense to have two financial regulatory agencies 1:11:00-Who might lead the CFTC 1:13:59-Why Jake and Mike believe combining AI and crypto under one 'czar' makes sense 1:20:31-How the appointment of Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary will affect the crypto industry 1:25:47-How the likely end to Operation Chokepoint 2.0 will create a "sea change" Visit our website for breaking news, analysis, op-eds, articles to learn about crypto, and much more: unchainedcrypto.com Guests: Mike Selig, Partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher Previous appearance on Unchained: Is Gary Gensler on a Mission to Put Crypto Down for Good? Jake Chervinsky, Chief Legal Officer at Variant Previous appearances on Unchained: The US vs. Crypto: Jake Chervinsky on Crypto's Legal and Regulatory Status Why the SEC vs. Ripple Order Is Now About 2 Things: Coinbase and Congress The Chopping Block: Jake Chervinsky on How the SEC Has Lost Credibility All Things Crypto Regulation With Jake Chervinsky Everything You Need to Know About the Looming Battle Over Privacy in Crypto Can Crypto Be a Force in the Midterms? Yes, Say Kristin Smith and Jake Chervinsky Links Trump's Office Picks: Unchained: Why Trump's SEC Chair Pick, Paul Atkins, Is So Positive for Crypto David Sacks as A.I. & Crypto Czar? Why the Industry Was Surprised Trump Taps Paul Atkins for Next SEC Chair, Making Good on His Crypto Promises Democratic SEC Commissioner Is Stepping Down, but That Doesn't Mean Trump Will Get 2 Outright Picks Trump Taps Hedge Fund Manager Scott Bessent to Be Treasury Secretary A Degen Administration? Why the Crypto Czar May Be Allowed to Own Tokens Tracking Trump's Cabinet and Staff Nominations Congressional Results John Reed Stark's tweet:"current SEC Chair Gary Gensler is quietly working behind the scenes to lead the SEC from the grave" Operation Chokepoint 2.0 Forbes: How 'Debanking' Tech And Crypto Companies Could Kill Businesses Marc Andreessen and the CFPB: Debunking the Debanking Debunkers by Nic Carter Unchained: Regulators Are Limiting Banks Serving Crypto Clients. Does That Violate the Law? Unchained: Killed By Politics, Ex-Diem Boss Says of Meta's Stablecoin