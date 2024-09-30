Powered by RND
Laura Shin
Crypto assets and blockchain technology are about to transform every trust-based interaction of our lives, from financial services to identity to the Internet o...
  • How Solana Beat Out Ethereum to Nab New Crypto Developers in 2024 - Ep. 749
    The 2024 Developer Report from Electric Capital reveals many shifting dynamics. For starters, for the first time in eight years, Ethereum was not the top chain for new developers—Solana was. Meanwhile, Asia has emerged as the leading hub for crypto development, taking the top spot from North America, which dropped to third. In this episode, General Partner Maria Shen explores how Ethereum's Layer 2 solutions are bolstering its position despite fierce competition, why the Bitcoin developer ecosystem remains steadfast, and how emerging projects like EigenLayer are capturing builders’ attention.  She also delves into the top crypto technologies that are fascinating devs, and how their usage and development activity differ across the globe.  Show highlights: Maria’s top takeaways from the report Whether the developer migration from the U.S. will stop under a friendlier regulatory environment How Ethereum has maintained its dominance despite its high fees and the rise of Solana  What the steadiness of the Bitcoin developer ecosystem shows Which other smaller ecosystems are growing the most  How ZK contract usage has been increasing over time Why, despite what one could think, NFT minting activity is higher than ever How stablecoin usage differs from token to token and also across countries Visit our website for breaking news, analysis, op-eds, articles to learn about crypto, and much more: unchainedcrypto.com Thank you to our sponsors! Polkadot Guest Maria Shen, General Partner at Electric Capital Previous appearance on Unchained: Why Crypto Developer Activity Continues to Grow Despite the Bear Market  Links Unchained: A Big 2024 Crypto Trend: Solana Attracts More New Developers Than Ethereum Timestamps:  00:00 Intro 02:02 Key findings from Electric Capital’s Developer Report 08:28 Could a friendlier U.S. regulatory environment reverse the developer migration? 12:54 How Ethereum could stay dominant amid rising competition from Solana 17:48 Insights from the Bitcoin developer ecosystem 21:33 Emerging smaller ecosystems gaining traction 23:41 The steady growth in ZK contract usage 27:39 Why NFT minting activity is at an all-time high 32:31 How stablecoin usage varies across tokens, chains and countries 36:22 News Recap Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    48:03
  • Bits + Bips: Bitcoin in Geopolitics, ETH’s Momentum, SOL ETFs & China’s Crypto Pivots? - Ep. 748
    In this episode of Bits + Bips, hosts James Seyffart, Ram Ahluwalia, and Noelle Acheson are joined by Jamie Coutts to analyze Ethereum’s breakout and its improving fundamentals, how China’s “moderately loose” policy stance is changing the global liquidity landscape, and the pro-market implications of Paul Atkins leading the SEC.  They also explore Jerome Powell’s and Putin’s takes on Bitcoin, the controversial CBOE withdrawal of the Solana ETF filing, and the role of Bitcoin in geopolitics. Show highlights: How the employment data showed some mixed reactions in regard to next steps for the Fed Whether China will start a new era of augmented liquidity  Why the U.S. dollar getting stronger is bad for crypto prices How bitcoin is not a competitor to the U.S. dollar The significance of David Sacks as Crypto & AI Czar Why everyone believes that Atkins in the SEC is very positive for markets Whether China will pivot and adopt friendlier crypto regulation  Putin’s remarks on the role of bitcoin Why CBOE withdrew its SOL ETF filing Jamie’s analysis on how liquidity affects prices and where we’ll see a top  Why Ram thinks that MSTR has peaked Why Jamie believes that ETH will continue its momentum and perform better than the broader market Why Microsoft and Amazon might adopt bitcoin on their balance sheet Whether the breakthrough in quantum computing will disrupt Bitcoin How Solana’s daily fees have grown to a significant percentage of the L1 landscape Hosts: James Seyffart, Research Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence Ram Ahluwalia, CFA, CEO and Founder of Lumida Noelle Acheson, Author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” Newsletter  Guest: Jamie Coutts, Chief Crypto Analyst at Real Vision Links China Rally: China Politburo policy shift spurs surge in stocks, bonds | Reuters China Eases Overall Monetary Policy Stance for First Time in 14 Years Fed and Powell: Decrypt: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Likens Bitcoin to Gold, Says It’s Not Dollar Rival Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 01:42 Mixed signals from employment data and the Fed’s next steps 07:33 China’s “moderately loose” policy and its liquidity impact 13:32 Why a stronger U.S. dollar spells trouble for crypto 23:49 Bitcoin’s role alongside the U.S. dollar, not against it 27:49 David Sacks as Crypto & AI Czar: What it means for the industry 29:40 Why Paul Atkins at the SEC is a win for markets 34:00 Whether China could adopt a pro-crypto stance 37:53 Putin’s surprising take on Bitcoin’s geopolitical role 41:39 What’s behind the SOL ETF filings 43:25 Jamie’s take on crypto’s potential upside 46:49 Why Ram believes MSTR may have peaked 49:59 Jamie’s bullish outlook on ETH outperforming the market 56:26 Could Microsoft and Amazon add Bitcoin to their balance sheets? 59:05 The quantum computing breakthrough 1:01:05 Solana’s fees climb significantly—what does it mean? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:04:30
  • Under the First Crypto President, What Will Regulation of the Industry Look Like? - Ep. 747
    With Paul Atkins as the incoming SEC Chair, David Sacks as the AI & Crypto Czar, and potential CFTC leadership changes, the Trump administration is signaling a major shift for crypto, AI, and financial regulation.  Guests Mike Selig and Jake Chervinsky break down what this means for token launches, enforcement actions, inter-agency collaboration, and the fate of Operation Chokepoint 2.0. Could this mark the end of the U.S.’s regulatory hostility toward innovation? Show highlights: 02:18-What changes to expect under an Atkins-led SEC 08:58-Who could lead the SEC in the period between Gensler resigning and Atkins assuming 11:54-Whether the Democrats will nominate SEC Commissioner Crenshaw again 15:50-Elizabeth Warren's influence on the non-Republican SEC commissioner picks 23:39-Whether Atkins’ leadership at the SEC might shift crypto regulation away from aggressive enforcement 28:26-Whether Gensler’s recent promotion of people in enforcement roles will further his SEC’s regulation-by-enforcement strategy 38:52-Whether the SEC and Coinbase will reach a settlement 41:47-Why Mike and Jake think it’s not likely that the SEC will pursue litigation in the Ripple case 46:03-How the SEC might clarify securities laws around token sales, airdrops, and exemptions 55:14-Whether Atkins’ leadership could fast-track Hester Peirce’s Safe Harbor 59:53-How the CFTC's potential lead on crypto regulation might redefine how it splits duties with the SEC 1:03:03-Whether it even makes sense to have two financial regulatory agencies 1:11:00-Who might lead the CFTC  1:13:59-Why Jake and Mike believe combining AI and crypto under one ‘czar’ makes sense 1:20:31-How the appointment of Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary will affect the crypto industry 1:25:47-How the likely end to Operation Chokepoint 2.0 will create a “sea change” Visit our website for breaking news, analysis, op-eds, articles to learn about crypto, and much more: unchainedcrypto.com Thank you to our sponsors! Polkadot Robinhood & Arbitrum Kelp DAO Guests: Mike Selig, Partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher  Previous appearance on Unchained: Is Gary Gensler on a Mission to Put Crypto Down for Good? Jake Chervinsky, Chief Legal Officer at Variant Previous appearances on Unchained: The US vs. Crypto: Jake Chervinsky on Crypto's Legal and Regulatory Status Why the SEC vs. Ripple Order Is Now About 2 Things: Coinbase and Congress The Chopping Block: Jake Chervinsky on How the SEC Has Lost Credibility All Things Crypto Regulation With Jake Chervinsky Everything You Need to Know About the Looming Battle Over Privacy in Crypto Can Crypto Be a Force in the Midterms? Yes, Say Kristin Smith and Jake Chervinsky Links Trump’s Office Picks:  Unchained:  Why Trump’s SEC Chair Pick, Paul Atkins, Is So Positive for Crypto David Sacks as A.I. & Crypto Czar? Why the Industry Was Surprised Trump Taps Paul Atkins for Next SEC Chair, Making Good on His Crypto Promises Democratic SEC Commissioner Is Stepping Down, but That Doesn’t Mean Trump Will Get 2 Outright Picks  Trump Taps Hedge Fund Manager Scott Bessent to Be Treasury Secretary A Degen Administration? Why the Crypto Czar May Be Allowed to Own Tokens Tracking Trump’s Cabinet and Staff Nominations  Congressional Results John Reed Stark’s tweet:“current SEC Chair Gary Gensler is quietly working behind the scenes to lead the SEC from the grave” Operation Chokepoint 2.0 Forbes: How ‘Debanking’ Tech And Crypto Companies Could Kill Businesses Marc Andreessen and the CFPB: Debunking the Debanking Debunkers by Nic Carter Unchained: Regulators Are Limiting Banks Serving Crypto Clients. Does That Violate the Law?  Unchained: Killed By Politics, Ex-Diem Boss Says of Meta’s Stablecoin Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:31:35
  • The Chopping Block: XRP’s DeFi Comeback, Trump’s Crypto Picks, and Bitcoin at $100K - Ep. 746
    Welcome to The Chopping Block – where crypto insiders Haseeb Qureshi, Tom Schmidt, Tarun Chitra, and Robert Leshner get together and give the industry insider's perspective on crypto. This week, Laura Shin joins the crew to tackle a whirlwind of major market trends and policy shifts.They dive into Bitcoin’s historic leap to $100K, the unexpected "dino coin renaissance" with legacy tokens like XRP and ADA soaring, and the NFT market’s surprising revival. Ripple’s DeFi ecosystem and its place in the broader crypto landscape spark a spirited debate on "chain biases" and decentralization. On the policy front, the team unpacks Trump’s pro-crypto administration, featuring bold regulatory appointments that could redefine the industry. Plus, a look at the dynamics of memecoins, token launch strategies, and the future of ICOs versus airdrops. Show highlights 🔹 Bitcoin Hits $100K: The crew celebrates Bitcoin crossing into six-figure territory, discussing market reactions and the volatility surrounding this milestone. 🔹 Dino Coin Renaissance: Legacy tokens like XRP, ADA, and HBAR are skyrocketing, signaling retail’s return and sparking debate about the sustainability of these "boomer coin" rallies. 🔹 Memecoin Mania: Memecoins as "crypto gaming 2.0" are dissected, with insights on their role in market dynamics and their surprising impact on Layer 1 ecosystems. 🔹 Ripple's DeFi Evolution: Robert shares his deep dive into Ripple’s AMM features and emerging DeFi capabilities, addressing "chain biases" and decentralization concerns. 🔹 Trump’s Crypto Revolution: The panel analyzes the implications of Trump’s pro-crypto administration, featuring key appointments like SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Crypto Czar David Sacks. 🔹 NFT Revival: A surprising rebound in NFT markets sees CryptoPunks, Bored Apes, and Pudgy Penguins soaring, with speculation on what's driving the renewed interest. 🔹 Regulatory Shifts Ahead: Predictions on how new SEC leadership might redefine crypto policy and the industry's hopes for a safer, more transparent regulatory environment. 🔹 ICOs vs. Airdrops: Exploring token launch strategies, the conversation evaluates the potential for a new wave of innovative fundraising models. Hosts ⭐️Haseeb Qureshi, Managing Partner at Dragonfly  ⭐️Tom Schmidt, General Partner at Dragonfly  ⭐️Robert Leshner, CEO & Co-founder of Superstate ⭐️Laura Shin, journalist, author of ‘The Cryptopians,’ founder and CEO of Unchained Disclosures Timestamps  00:00 Intro 01:06 100K Bitcoin & Dino Coin Renaissance 04:11 Unit Bias and Retail Investors 12:05 XRP, Ripple & DeFi 24:53 Trump's Pro-Crypto Administration Picks 37:53 Does Laura Own Crypto? 41:18 Regulatory Surprises and Nominations 45:05 NFT Market Revival 51:41 Memecoins and Market Dynamics 56:48 Future of ICOs and Airdrops Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:04:29
  • Why Trump’s SEC Chair Pick, Paul Atkins, Is So Positive for Crypto - Ep. 745
    With the nomination of the pro-crypto Paul Atkins to be the next SEC chair, the crypto industry is potentially facing a 180 from the agency. As co-chair of The Digital Chamber’s Token Alliance initiative and a board member of Securitize, Atkins is not only pro-crypto, but also against the type of “regulation by enforcement” strategy of current Chair Gary Gensler.  In this episode, Cody Carbone, president at The Digital Chamber, explains why Atkins is likely to start reassessment of the agency’s lawsuits against crypto firms, why Trump might break with protocol to fill one of the commissioner seats that would typically be filled by a Democrat, and who he thinks might make for a good “crypto czar.”  Show highlights: Why Cody that Atkins leading the SEC would be a massive transformational shift  What can be expected from Atkins given his prior experience What crypto cases might be dropped under his leadership Whether Atkins could provide rulemaking before Congress passes legislation Cody’s hard criticism of Gary Gensler’s modus operandi Why Cody thinks Trump could surprise people when it comes to replacing Democratic Cmr. Jaime Lizárraga How long it could take for Congress to confirm Atkins Why Cody believes that Atkins will support Hester Peirce’s Safe Harbor proposal Whether the CFTC will be the primary regulator of the crypto industry in a Trump administration Whether the U.S. will have a crypto czar and who it could be What crypto legislation Cody thinks is likely to be passed in 2025 Visit our website for breaking news, analysis, op-eds, articles to learn about crypto, and much more: unchainedcrypto.com Thank you to our sponsors! Polkadot iYield Guest Cody Carbone, President at The Digital Chamber Links Trump’s Office Picks:  Unchained:  Trump Taps Paul Atkins for Next SEC Chair, Making Good on His Crypto Promises Democratic SEC Commissioner Is Stepping Down, but That Doesn’t Mean Trump Will Get 2 Outright Picks  Trump Taps Hedge Fund Manager Scott Bessent to Be Treasury Secretary Trump’s Plans for a ‘Crypto Czar’ and a Crypto Advisory Council: Here’s What We Know  A Degen Administration? Why the Crypto Czar May Be Allowed to Own Tokens Tracking Trump’s Cabinet and Staff Nominations  Congressional Results John Reed Stark’s tweet:“current SEC Chair Gary Gensler is quietly working behind the scenes to lead the SEC from the grave” Buckley LLP Infobytes Blog: SEC commissioner proposes cryptocurrency safe harbor Fox Business: Perianne Boring among contenders to lead agency involved with crypto in Trump admin Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 02:19 Why Cody believes Atkins would be a transformational SEC chair 03:13 Insights from Atkins’ past experience and what it means for crypto 07:19 SEC/crypto cases likely to be dropped under Atkins’ leadership 14:31 Potential for SEC rulemaking before Congress passes legislation 18:19 Cody’s critique of Gary Gensler’s regulatory approach 21:13 Why Trump might break with protocol to replace Democratic commissioner Jaime Lizárraga 23:27 Expected timeline for Congress to confirm Atkins 26:52 Support for Cmr. Hester Peirce’s Safe Harbor proposal 28:18 An expanded role for the CFTC in crypto regulation? 31:37 Speculation on the potential for a U.S. crypto czar 35:03 Key crypto legislation to watch for in 2025 38:24 Crypto News Recap Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    50:40

About Unchained

Crypto assets and blockchain technology are about to transform every trust-based interaction of our lives, from financial services to identity to the Internet of Things. In this podcast, host Laura Shin, an independent journalist covering all things crypto, talks with industry pioneers about how crypto assets and blockchains will change the way we earn, spend and invest our money. Tune in to find out how Web 3.0, the decentralized web, will revolutionize our world. Disclosure: I'm a nocoiner.
